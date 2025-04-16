Grok Studio launched: What is it and what can it do?

Elon Musk’s xAI has introduced a new feature called “Grok Studio” to its Grok AI chatbot. This latest addition allows users to edit and create documents, generate code for apps and browser games, and more. Grok Studio offers functionality similar to ChatGPT Canvas, but with a key difference: it’s available not only to paid users but also to free-tier users, significantly expanding access to advanced AI tools. Grok Studio helps users collaborate in split screen while working on writing or technical projects. (Grok/X)

Much like Canvas, Grok Studio opens a new window in a split-screen interface, enabling users to collaborate more efficiently with AI while working on creative or technical projects. The goal is to make the process more intuitive, engaging, and seamless.

What is Grok Studio?

Grok Studio is a collaborative workspace designed to help users create, edit, and build projects—such as documents, apps, or games—alongside the Grok AI chatbot. On Tuesday, the official Grok X account (formerly Twitter) announced the launch of Grok Studio in a detailed thread, highlighting its features and capabilities.

According to the post: “Grok can now generate documents, code, reports, and browser games.” The announcement also included a demo video showcasing how the tool works, especially in generating essays or long-form reports.

Thanks to its split-screen design, users can make real-time edits without switching between tabs, streamlining the workflow and making collaboration with AI more efficient.

Key Features

In addition to writing and content generation, Grok Studio supports code generation in multiple languages, including: Python, C++, JavaScript, TypeScript and Bash scripts.

Users can view how the code functions in a preview section and tweak it as needed. Another notable feature is Google Drive integration, which allows users to attach and work with documents, spreadsheets, and slides directly within Grok Studio.

xAI refers to this as the “first version” of Grok Studio, hinting at future updates and expanded capabilities. Still, the initial rollout looks promising and could prove highly useful to users.

By offering this feature for free, xAI is positioning Grok Studio as a compelling alternative to ChatGPT Canvas—and even Anthropic’s Artifacts for Claude. The race for AI-powered workspaces is heating up, and Grok Studio could be a strong contender.