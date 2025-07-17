GTA 6 could generate $7.6 billion in 60 days, become a goldmine for gaming creators, claims firm

GTA 6 is expected to be the biggest video game release of all time, and no, it's not us saying so. Various critics and industry insiders have said as much, understandably so, thanks to the massive hype behind it, which has been evident in the game's trailer releases so far, notably breaking records. GTA 6 launches on May 26, 2026.(Rockstar)

Now, in the latest, Josh Chapman, the managing partner at Konvoy, has shared a LinkedIn post outlining several predictions about GTA 6, including the price it could retail at, how much revenue it could generate, and more.

Konvoy also predicted a whopping figure of $7.6 billion in total revenue within the first 60 days of launch.

GTA 6 predictions: Game price, big creator opportunities, UGC platform and more

Price: According to the report, the price of GTA 6 could be $80, which is notably higher than what you typically pay for a retail game on the PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X. Currently, games on these consoles cost $69.99 USD, so GTA 6, with an $80 price tag, would indeed be more expensive. Notably, if you think about it, games on platforms like the Nintendo Switch 2 are already $79.99, and this could slowly become the part and parcel of the video games industry.

Next UGC Platform: He also says that GTA 6 is going to be the next UGC platform. For those uninitiated, UGC stands for user-generated content, and he suggests it could bring in creative payouts for server hosts and mod creators.

Big Multiplayer Lobbies: Coming to the multiplayer aspect, he says that GTA 6 could feature 200-player lobbies, and there could be a higher risk-to-reward ratio when it comes to stealing and raiding from players, which could also be more easily done.

Huge Numbers Expected: Further, talking about numbers, the game could sell around 85 million copies within the first 60 days, and it could recover its $2 billion investment within the first 30 days. Of the $7.6 billion total estimated revenue in the first 60 days, a large chunk could also come from the GTA+ subscription.

MOBILE FINDER: iPhone 16 LATEST Price and More