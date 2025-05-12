GTA 6 launch: Top 7 details you can’t miss in Trailer 2

Last week, the second trailer for GTA 6 was finally released after almost two years of waiting. This was preceded by Rockstar officially announcing that the game would launch on 26 May 2026, which is undeniably a delay. However, the standout aspect of these two announcements was the sheer detail fans got to see in the trailer. Not only are the visuals some of the highest fidelity we've ever seen in a video game, but Rockstar has packed in a slew of details. GTA 6 Trailer 2 does reveal several story bits.(YouTube/Rockstar Games)

The trailer, which runs for nearly three minutes, is filled with attention to detail that you may have easily missed. Here are the top 7 we noticed.

1. "Just fixing some leaks"

The trailer begins with Jason saying, "Oh, just fixing some leaks." This is a cheeky nod or an Easter egg from Rockstar, poking fun at the numerous leaks that plagued the studio even before the game was announced.

2. Realistic muscle movement

One of the most impressive details is the realistic muscle movement. Whenever characters move, particularly Jason during his shirtless scenes in the first half of the trailer, you can observe lifelike muscle contractions. For example, as he climbs down a ladder, his muscles flex naturally, including the latissimus dorsi and pectoral muscles. This realism is also evident during scenes where he is weightlifting at a beachside.

3. Beer physics and bubbles

Rockstar has added remarkable realism to simple objects. When Jason is carrying a beer crate, the beer inside the bottles visibly sloshes around as he moves. In another scene, when a beer bottle is sitting still, you can see carbonation bubbles rising inside.

4. Bigger heists

The trailer hints at massive heists, with a notable scene mirroring Fast & Furious 5, where Vin Diesel drags a large safe using his car. A similar scene is present in the GTA 6 trailer, with a large safe dangling from a vehicle.

5. Detailed interiors and interactive environments

Some scenes show Jason and Lucia relaxing, and when Lucia places her knee on the couch, the cushion visibly compresses under her weight. This suggests that interiors might be more interactive and detailed than ever before, potentially allowing players to manipulate objects.

6. Liberty City number plate hint

During a chase sequence, there's a glimpse of a truck with a Liberty City number plate. The setting also resembles New York City, hinting that players might get to visit Liberty City, even if only briefly. Interestingly, according to Rockstar's lore, Lucia originates from Liberty City, adding more weight to this theory.

7. Possible pets, including snakes

In one scene, Jason and Lucia are seen inside a house with a glass container holding a snake. This detail suggests that players might be able to own pets, including snakes, marking a first for the GTA series. But this should be taken with a grain of salt considering the sequence could just be a cutscene during a mission.

