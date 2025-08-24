GTA Online players can grab up to GTA$2 million before summer ends: Know who’s eligible
GTA Online Players can now grab up to GTA$2 million, free vehicles, and boosted rewards as Rockstar rolls out end-of-summer surprises.
GTA Online is closing out the summer with a major cash boost for players. Anyone who logs in before September 17 will automatically receive a huge GTA$1,000,000. GTA+ subscribers will get an additional GTA$1,000,000, and new subscribers who join during this period will also qualify. The funds will be credited within 72 hours of logging in.
Simeon’s Special Payouts
Alongside the giveaway, Rockstar has lined up several in-game bonuses. Simeon Yetarian is offering triple rewards on his Export Requests, where players deliver vehicles intact to his garage. His Contact Missions are paying double GTA$ and RP, while GTA+ members receive quadruple payouts. Completing the entire Premium Deluxe Repo Work set will secure an extra GTA$500,000, and finishing three missions for the Weekly Challenge adds another GTA$100,000.
Also read: Shade Silver free on Steam for a limited time: Here’s how to get it
Last Chance for a Free Declasse Drift Walton L35
Players also have a limited window to collect the Declasse Drift Walton L35, an off-road pickup tuned for drift racing. The vehicle is available for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos until August 27.
This week’s Featured Series includes 2X GTA$ and RP on the Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode, which challenges competitors to stay inside a shrinking safe zone while pushing rivals out. Matches can be accessed directly through Legion Square.
Also read: Call of Duty: Black Ops 7 skips Switch 2 at launch, release date and price leak
The Community Race Series is also rewarding players with double payouts. A highlight is a nine-mile Stunt Race across Mount Chiliad, ending with a massive jump. Titled The Ski Jumps by creator Mr_Stumptown, the race is locked to the Bravado Banshee GTS for balanced play. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the enhanced PC edition.