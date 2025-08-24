GTA Online players can grab up to GTA$2 million before summer ends: Know who’s eligible

GTA Online is closing out the summer with a major cash boost for players. Anyone who logs in before September 17 will automatically receive a huge GTA$1,000,000. GTA+ subscribers will get an additional GTA$1,000,000, and new subscribers who join during this period will also qualify. The funds will be credited within 72 hours of logging in. GTA Online players can claim up to GTA$2 million with bonuses, missions, and limited-time rewards.(Rockstar Games)

Simeon’s Special Payouts

Alongside the giveaway, Rockstar has lined up several in-game bonuses. Simeon Yetarian is offering triple rewards on his Export Requests, where players deliver vehicles intact to his garage. His Contact Missions are paying double GTA$ and RP, while GTA+ members receive quadruple payouts. Completing the entire Premium Deluxe Repo Work set will secure an extra GTA$500,000, and finishing three missions for the Weekly Challenge adds another GTA$100,000.

Last Chance for a Free Declasse Drift Walton L35

Players also have a limited window to collect the Declasse Drift Walton L35, an off-road pickup tuned for drift racing. The vehicle is available for free from Southern San Andreas Super Autos until August 27.

This week’s Featured Series includes 2X GTA$ and RP on the Sumo (Remix) Adversary Mode, which challenges competitors to stay inside a shrinking safe zone while pushing rivals out. Matches can be accessed directly through Legion Square.

The Community Race Series is also rewarding players with double payouts. A highlight is a nine-mile Stunt Race across Mount Chiliad, ending with a massive jump. Titled The Ski Jumps by creator Mr_Stumptown, the race is locked to the Bravado Banshee GTS for balanced play. It is available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and the enhanced PC edition.