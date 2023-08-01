Hackers using this Android app to steal WhatsApp data, claim experts. Details

Cybersecurity experts have detected what they say is an ‘alarmingly dangerous’ Android app, that can steal sensitive data, along with compromising users' privacy. Representational Image

The app, they say, is called ‘SafeChat’; it steals data using ‘malicious’ payloads delivered via WhatsApp chats.

What is this app?

According to experts, it has been created by a group called ‘DoNot,’ but the ‘attacks’ in India have been carried out by APT Bahamut. The malware itself is suspected to be a variant of CoverIm; the latter is capable of stealing data from popular communication apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Facebook, and Messenger.

How does it work?

After being opened post installation, ‘SafeChat’ appears on the main menu, presenting itself as a ‘secure’ chatting platform. When opened, a pop-up message appears asking for the user's permission, which, if granted, initiates the hacker's attack.

Which data is in danger?

Your passwords, private messages, and confidential data are at stake.

What to do if app downloaded?

While people must exercise general caution while downloading any app, including ‘SafeChat,’ if, in this case, they already have it on their phone or have downloaded it, they must uninstall it immediately, in addition to clearing their cache.

Also, downloads must always be made from official sources, and individuals must think twice before granting permission to apps.

