Home / Technology / Hackers using this Android app to steal WhatsApp data, claim experts. Details

Hackers using this Android app to steal WhatsApp data, claim experts. Details

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Aug 01, 2023 05:35 PM IST

The malware is suspected to be a variant of CoverIm; the latter can steal data from various communication apps.

Cybersecurity experts have detected what they say is an ‘alarmingly dangerous’ Android app, that can steal sensitive data, along with compromising users' privacy.

Representational Image
Representational Image

The app, they say, is called ‘SafeChat’; it steals data using ‘malicious’ payloads delivered via WhatsApp chats.

What is this app?

According to experts, it has been created by a group called ‘DoNot,’ but the ‘attacks’ in India have been carried out by APT Bahamut. The malware itself is suspected to be a variant of CoverIm; the latter is capable of stealing data from popular communication apps such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Viber, Facebook, and Messenger.

How does it work?

After being opened post installation, ‘SafeChat’ appears on the main menu, presenting itself as a ‘secure’ chatting platform. When opened, a pop-up message appears asking for the user's permission, which, if granted, initiates the hacker's attack.

Which data is in danger?

Your passwords, private messages, and confidential data are at stake.

What to do if app downloaded?

While people must exercise general caution while downloading any app, including ‘SafeChat,’ if, in this case, they already have it on their phone or have downloaded it, they must uninstall it immediately, in addition to clearing their cache.

Also, downloads must always be made from official sources, and individuals must think twice before granting permission to apps.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 01, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out