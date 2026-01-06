Haier introduces double-door refrigerators with solar power support in India - All details

Haier Appliances India has expanded its home appliance range with the launch of the Frost Free 5252 Series double-door refrigerators in the Indian market. The new series aims to target households that require higher storage capacity, clear compartment separation, and steady cooling under regular power conditions. Let’s take a closer look at what this new series has to offer. Haier has launched its Frost Free 5252 Series double-door refrigerators in India with advanced features.

Advanced Cooling and Storage Features

According to the company, the Haier Frost Free 5252 Series supports uniform cooling across sections to help food remain usable for longer periods. The cooling system circulates air evenly to limit temperature changes inside the refrigerator, even when users open the door multiple times during the day. This approach aims to reduce uneven cooling across shelves and storage zones.

Also read: 5 cool gadgets to make your everyday life easier in 2026

The refrigerator has two adjustable compartments called Double Magic Zones, which operate within a temperature range of 0°C to 4°C. Users can set these zones for items such as dairy products, beverages, or non-vegetarian food. This separation helps manage storage better and reduces the transfer of smell between food categories.

For hygiene, Haier has added H-Deo Fresh Technology, which works to remove bacteria and control internal odours. The system supports cleaner storage conditions for food kept for longer durations. The refrigerator also includes a 3S Eco Mode that adjusts cooling cycles during periods of low usage to reduce power consumption.

Also read: Samsung showcases 130-inch TV, gaming monitors, AI home appliances and more at CES 2026

The Haier Frost Free 5252 Series is powered by the Twin Inverter Technology, which allows the compressor and fan to operate at variable speeds. This setup supports stable cooling, lowers noise during operation, and improves overall energy use, claims the company. The refrigerator can function without an external stabiliser, as it supports voltage operation between 160V and 270V.

Haier has also included a 95-degree anti-tip rack to store bottles and tall containers securely. For regions with frequent power cuts, the refrigerator supports SolarConnect Technology, which allows it to operate using solar power where available.

Also read: Play Ancient China for free, Total War: Three Kingdoms is available now on Epic Games

Haier Frost Free 5252 Series Double Door Refrigerators: Price and availability

The Haier Frost Free 5252 series is priced at Rs. 43,590. It is available in Graphite Black and Black Glass colour variants. Interested buyers can purchase the series through offline retail outlets, online platforms, and the official Haier India website.