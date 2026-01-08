Halogen heater vs infrared heater made me rethink winter heating comfort
Published on: Jan 08, 2026 08:01 am IST
Halogen heaters suits quick warmth, while infrared heaters offer balanced, long-lasting heating and consistent comfort for extended winter use indoors.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Bajaj RHX-2 Halogen Heater | 2 Heat Settings-400W/800 Watts | Noiseless Operation | DuraElement With 1-Yr Heating Element Warranty | Convection Room Heater For Winter | 2-Yr Warranty 【Black】 View Details
|
₹1,299
|
|
|
Maharaja Whiteline Lava Neo 1200-Watts Halogen Heater (White and Red) View Details
|
₹2,289
|
|
|
Usha 2 Rod Quartz Heater | 800Watt with Low Power Consumption | Cool Touch Body | Tip Over Protection | 1 Year Warranty | (4302, Grey) View Details
|
₹1,199
|
|
|
Orient Electric Stark Quartz Room Heater | 800 W Low Power Consumption | Tip-over Protection | 2 Heating Rods for Quick Heating | Cool Touch Body | 1 Year Warranty, White View Details
|
₹1,099
|
|
|
Crompton Comfy Plus 800 Watt Quartz Room Heater with 2 Heat Setting | Handle to carry | Neon Lamp indicator View Details
|
₹1,519
|
|
|
CG Beluga 3H 1200W Halogen Room Heater | All New Red Halogen | 3 Heat Settings | Tip Over Safety Switch | Noiseless Operation | Ideal for Rooms up to 150 sqft | Long Cord | Grey View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
|
Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty View Details
|
₹1,925
|
|
|
DR. INFRARED HEATER Portable Space Heater, Original, 1500-Watt, Cherry (Pack of 1) View Details
|
₹24,043.98
|
|
|
Havells Adnis Room Heater| Dual Heat Setting 900/1800 Watt| Safety with Overheat Protection| Adjustable Thermostat Control Knob| Fire Retardant Material| Cool Fan Function| 2 Year Warranty (White) View Details
|
₹1,749
|
|
|
Chery Electronics Infrared Radiant Heater View Details
|
|
|
|
Crompton COMFORT NEO Room Heater, 2000W heat convector,Adjustable thermostast over heat protection shock proof body. View Details
|
₹1,599
|
|
|
Infrared Tower Heater, DOUBLE CARBON ROD,Rose Gold View Details
|
₹3,299
|
|
|
Drumstone (𝟏𝟓 𝐘𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐰𝐚𝐫𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐭𝐲) 800W Wall-Mounted Electric Convector Heater – Silent Infrared Fan Stove for Bathroom, Bedroom & Greenhouse | Energy-Saving Small Indoor Room Heater 220V View Details
|
₹1,679
|
|
|
NUUK HÖT BAR 2-Sec Instant Heating PTC Heater for Room | Upto 20% Bill Savings | Zero Dryness | Super-Silent, Portable | Vertical & Horizontal Use | 2200W | Perfect Replacement for small 7/9 fin OFRs View Details
|
₹6,499
|
|
|
Havells Bero Quartz Heater Black 800 watt 2 Heat Settings 2 Year Product Warranty View Details
|
₹1,925
|
|
View More Products