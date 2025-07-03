Helldivers 2 Becomes First PlayStation-Published Game to Launch on Xbox

In a landmark move for cross-platform gaming, Helldivers 2 will officially release on Xbox Series X and S consoles on 26 August, marking the first time a PlayStation-published title arrives on Xbox. Developed by Arrowhead Game Studios, the cooperative third-person shooter will be priced at $39.99 and feature full cross-play support across all platforms. One of the key features of Helldivers 2’s Xbox release is full cross-platform play, allowing players across Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC to join forces.(Steam)

From PlayStation and PC to Xbox: A Major Milestone

Helldivers 2 originally launched in early 2023 for PlayStation 5 and PC, where it quickly became a breakout hit. Its mix of strategic gameplay and chaotic co-op action earned it an “Overwhelmingly Positive” rating on Steam, before briefly dipping into negative territory after Sony attempted to enforce PSN login requirements for PC players—a decision it later reversed following widespread backlash.

The upcoming Xbox release notably does not mention any requirement for a PSN login, based on Microsoft’s official announcement, suggesting players on Xbox can expect a smoother onboarding experience.

Helldivers 2 is known for its unexpected mix of serious sci-fi combat and humorous emergent gameplay, driven by the game’s standout Strategem system—a mechanic that forces players to execute complex button combinations in high-pressure scenarios.

Players can take on a variety of cooperative PvE missions against swarms of aliens, robots, and more recently, the Illuminate species, all while navigating a live-service environment where lore, missions, and gameplay stakes evolve over time.

The developers at Arrowhead are also known for their lighthearted, community-driven approach, often teasing or trolling players in-game, adding a layer of charm and unpredictability to the experience.

Cross-Play for All Platforms

What started as a niche PvE shooter has become one of the most talked-about multiplayer titles in recent memory. The community’s passion for the game has been fuelled not just by the gameplay, but by coverage from games journalists and streamers alike.

As the first PlayStation Studios-published title to arrive on Xbox, Helldivers 2 represents more than just a console release—it’s a step toward greater platform collaboration, and possibly a sign of Sony’s evolving publishing strategy in a more connected gaming landscape.