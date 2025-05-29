Hisense launches E7Q Pro QLED smart TV in India with 144Hz display, price starts at 42,999

Hisense has unveiled its latest Smart TV, the E7Q Pro, in India, aiming to combine top-tier gaming performance with a cinematic viewing experience. The QLED TV is available in 55", 65", and 100" screen sizes and is priced starting at ₹42,999 on Amazon, with several launch offers included. Hisense E7Q Pro is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, and AI Smooth Motion.(Hisense)

The Hisense E7Q Pro is equipped with a 144Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync Premium certification, and AI Smooth Motion, making it ideal for gamers seeking low-latency, stutter-free gameplay. The TV includes a dedicated Game Mode with an intuitive Game Bar interface, allowing users to adjust gaming settings without interrupting their session.

Visual and Audio Enhancements

In addition to gaming-centric features, the E7Q Pro supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, offering enhanced picture and sound quality. The QLED display promises accurate colour reproduction, while the flagship 100" model includes an integrated subwoofer, aimed at delivering a cinema-like audio experience.

Long-Term Support and Smart Features

The Smart TV runs on VIDAA OS, and Hisense is offering an 8-year guarantee on app support, security updates, and bug fixes for 2025 VIDAA U8/U9 series models. The E7Q Pro also comes with advanced voice control for hands-free navigation.

On the new product, Pankaj Rana, CEO of Hisense India, said: “The unveiling of the Hisense E7Q Pro is a step ahead in our mission to redefine premium entertainment experiences at affordable price points.”

Availability and Offers

The E7Q Pro is available exclusively on Amazon, with additional offers such as: 1-year JioCinema premium subscription, no-cost EMI options, and exchange offers

A separate model, the Hisense E7Q, is expected to launch in India next month, expanding the brand’s QLED portfolio further.