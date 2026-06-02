Hisense launches U7SE Mini-LED TV series in India, prices start at ₹63,990

Hisense has expanded its television portfolio in India with the launch of the U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV series. The new TV lineup focuses on display performance, gaming features, and smart TV capabilities, with models available in multiple screen sizes ranging from 55 inches to 100 inches. Hisense U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV series launched in India with a starting price of Rs. 63,990. (Hisense) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a technology journalist and Senior Content Producer at Hindustan Times, with over three years of experience covering the consumer technology industry. His work spans smartphones, laptops, wearables, gaming, appliances and AI - from hands-on reviews, comparison and buying guides to breaking news and in-depth features that help readers cut through the noise and make informed decisions. Before joining HT Tech, he worked with Jagran New Media, where he sharpened his instincts for fast-paced digital reporting. He holds a Post Graduate Diploma in English Journalism and Mass Communication from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. Whether he's testing the latest flagship smartphone, tracking a major AI announcement, or putting a gaming laptop through its paces, Ijaj approaches every story with the same goal - making technology feel relevant and easy to understand for everyday users, not just enthusiasts. When he's not in front of a screen for work, he's usually travelling to a new city, hunting for great food, or keeping tabs on what's next in tech before everyone else catches on. Read more Read less

Hisense U7SE ULED Mini-LED TV Series: Specifications and Features The Hisense U7SE series uses Mini-LED display technology with Full Array Local Dimming, allowing the television to control brightness across different sections of the screen. According to the company, the technology is designed to improve contrast levels, black depth, and overall picture detail. The TVs also feature Hi-QLED Colour technology and support a range of HDR formats, including HDR10+ Adaptive, Dolby Vision IQ, and Filmmaker Mode.

For gaming, the lineup comes with a native 144Hz refresh rate across models. The 100-inch variant supports a native 165Hz Game Mode. Additional gaming-focused features include Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) support and HDMI 2.1 connectivity, enabling compatibility with current-generation gaming consoles.

The TV are powered by Hisense’s Hi-View AI Engine, which adjusts picture settings in real time. The company has equipped the 100-inch model with the Hi-View AI Engine Pro for additional image processing capabilities.

On the audio front, the U7SE series includes a built-in subwoofer tuned by Devialet. Hisense claims the integrated sound system is designed to deliver stronger bass output without requiring external speakers.

The new range runs on the VIDAA Smart OS platform and includes features such as hands-free voice control and an AI RGB Light Sensor that adjusts picture settings according to room lighting conditions. The TV also carry Pantone Validation for colour reproduction.