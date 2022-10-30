Home / Technology / How many people have blocked your mobile number? Follow this trick to check

How many people have blocked your mobile number? Follow this trick to check

technology
Published on Oct 30, 2022 12:11 PM IST

If you are constantly trying to call or text someone and there is no response for a long time, there are chances that you have made it to the dubious Block List of the other person

You can find out if someone has blocked your number from their contact list.(Representative image/Pexels)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

If you are texting or calling someone and there is no response from the other side, there are chances that you might have been blocked. But if you think it is not possible, then a simple trick can end your confusion. You can confirm if the other person has blocked your phone number or not.

If you are constantly trying to call or text someone and there is no response for a long time, there are chances that you have made it to the dubious Block List of the other person, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported.

Here are the three steps to find out if you have been blocked or not.

STEP 1:Try to call the person who you think might have blocked you. After hearing a single dialling ring, if the message says the caller is busy, there are chances you might have been blocked.

Try to repeat this process. If the same message is heard again and again, there are chances that you have been blocked.

STEP 3: Try to send an SMS to that person. If the notification says the message is undelivered or asks you to send a voicemail, it means you might have been blocked.

Remember, it is just a probability that you have been blocked. Actually, there is no sure shot method to know if someone has blocked you or not.

