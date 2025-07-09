How to disable YouTube Shorts’ auto dubbing and keep the original audio

Google recently added an automatic dubbing feature to YouTube videos that translates the audio into different languages. This is done to help creators reach a global audience, but a lot of users, including me, find this feature intrusive. Fortunately, there are a couple of ways to disable or revert the dubbing feature to keep the original voice intact. Watch YouTube Shorts with the original voice, not dubbed.

Disable auto dubbing in YouTube Shorts on mobile devices

On your smartphone (Android or iPhone), update the YouTube app to the latest version. Play a short video on the app, tap the three dots icon at the top right, select Audio track and choose Original audio. This will play the short video with the original voice. It defaults to the original voice temporarily for that session; it reverts to dubbed once the app restarts.

Disable auto dubbing in YouTube Shorts on desktop

On desktop, the option to disable auto dubbing directly on Shorts is currently not available. A workaround is to play a short video and in the URL, change “shorts” to “watch” and hit enter. The short will open in a normal video player. Here you can go to Settings > Audio track and select the original video.

For content creators who want to prevent their videos from being auto dubbed:

YouTube has this auto dubbing voice feature enabled by default in the YouTube Studio settings. It automatically dubs the videos when you upload them. Here’s how you can disable this feature if you wish.

Open YouTube Studio in the browser and sign in with the desired Google account.

Go to Settings > Upload defaults > Advanced settings. Untick the box labelled Allow automatic dubbing. Once you save the settings, it will stop YouTube from automatically dubbing the videos you upload on that channel.

These are the steps you should follow to enjoy YouTube Shorts with their original audio. Creators can also maintain full control over how their videos should sound to the viewers.