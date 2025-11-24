How to take full-page screenshots on iPhone without multiple shots

Capturing a quick screenshot on an iPhone is easy, but what happens when the content you need doesn’t fit on a single screen? Long webpages, emails, receipts, and chat threads often require more than one screenshot. Instead of taking multiple images and piecing them together, iPhones now offer a scrolling screenshot feature that captures the full page at once. This tool is available in iOS and can save your capture as an image or a PDF, depending on your system version. Here’s how you can use it effectively. Here’s how to capture full-page scrolling screenshots on your iPhone. (REUTERS)

Step 1: Take a regular screenshot

First, capture a standard screenshot. On iPhones with Face ID, press the Side button and Volume Up button simultaneously. On iPhones with a Home button, press the Home button and the Side or Top button together. A thumbnail preview of your screenshot will appear in the bottom-left corner of the screen.

Step 2: Open the screenshot preview

Tap the thumbnail before it disappears. This opens the editing screen where you can crop, annotate, or share the image.

Step 3: Select “Full Page”

At the top of the editing screen, you will see two options: “Screen” and “Full Page.” Tap “Full Page” to capture the entire scrollable content. This works for webpages, PDFs, emails, or notes.

Step 4: Adjust the scroll

A scroll bar will appear on the right side. Drag it to preview the full length of the page. You can also crop sections or highlight specific parts using the editing tools.

Step 5: Save or share

On iOS 17 and later, save the scrolling screenshot directly as an image in the Photos app. On older iOS versions, the screenshot will save as a PDF in the Files app. Tap “Done” and select either “Save to Photos” or “Save to Files,” depending on your iOS version.

Key points to remember

Scrolling screenshots work in Safari, Notes, Mail, PDFs, and some apps but may not work in third-party apps like Instagram or WhatsApp. The format depends on your iOS version: images for iOS 17 and later, PDFs for earlier versions. Use the markup tools to annotate, highlight, or add text before saving.

With these steps, you can capture long iPhone content efficiently without missing any details.