How to use Gaming Copilot on Windows to clear levels with AI support

Microsoft is bringing its Copilot AI assistant to the Xbox app to assist gamers during gameplay. Imagine it like an AI-powered sidekick which is available to help you with a puzzle in the game. It is now baked into the Windows Game Bar to make it easily accessible. Here’s a step-by-step guide about how to use Gaming Copilot on your Windows gaming machine. Gaming Copilot brings AI-powered support to Windows gaming(Xbox)

What is Gaming Copilot on Windows?

Gaming Copilot lives in the Game Bar that can be accessed from anywhere during gameplay. It offers personalized tips, smart game advice and you can use it with voice. It works in real time on any game to help you through a mission. Here’s what you need to get started:

Your Windows PC must have an Xbox app installed; you can install it from the Windows Store.

You need to enroll in the Xbox Insider Program; you can do that from the Xbox app itself and it takes less than a minute.

As this is a preview feature, you need to check for region availability. This feature is available in 46 countries, including India.

How to use Gaming Copilot on Windows PC

Install the Xbox app from the Microsoft Store if not installed already. Launch the game you want to get assistance with from Gaming Copilot. Press the Windows + G key to open the Game Bar. Spot the Gaming Copilot icon in the widgets list and click it. Sign into your Xbox account to access the feature. You can type your questions to chat with the assistant. Or you can click the Microphone icon in the sidebar to talk to the assistant. You can enable the Screenshots feature from the settings. This lets AI see exactly what’s on the screen to help you better.

Gaming Copilot tips and tricks

It's easier to search faster using voice than typing; you can shout your questions in the middle of a mission.

Pin the Gaming Copilot widget on screen to keep it handy whenever you need it.

Since it is in preview, you should share your feedback to make the feature better for the final release.

Microsoft is rolling out new features for gaming and planning to push Copilot beyond Windows to Xbox consoles in the future.