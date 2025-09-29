Search
Mon, Sept 29, 2025
Huawei smartwatch with blood pressure detection tipped for India launch: What we know

ByShaurya Sharma
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 06:01 pm IST

Huawei’s new smartwatch with blood pressure monitoring could soon launch in India. Here’s what the leaks say.

If you have been waiting for a smartwatch that supports blood pressure monitoring, reports suggest Huawei could soon launch its next-generation smartwatch in India, potentially featuring this functionality. The feature was teased online with the message: “Blood Pressure Monitoring on Your Wrist. Coming Soon.”

Blood pressure monitoring could come in handy for a lot of users in India.(Leaks)
Why it matters

Blood pressure monitoring is an important metric when it comes to fitness. Watches support ECG functionality, the ability to track pulse, sleep, and more. Blood pressure and hypertension are aspects that often go unnoticed. Having a smartwatch with native blood pressure monitoring would be quite handy for people, especially those who suffer from hypertension, and also those people who may have high blood pressure but are unaware of it. This feature could help bring undetected ailments to light.

Notably, Apple’s latest Apple Watch Series 11 and Ultra 3 also support Hypertension Tracking and Notifications, and reportedly received FDA clearance earlier this month. However, there is no word yet on their availability in India.

When could it launch?

As for the launch, leaks suggest that the announcement could be near, but officially there is no word from the company as to when we can expect its latest smartwatch with a blood pressure monitoring system.

