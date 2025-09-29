Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025: Samsung smartwatches steal the show with festive discounts
Published on: Sept 29, 2025 11:18 am IST
Grab the best Samsung smartwatches in the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2025 with massive discounts.
Our Pick
Best galaxy watch deal
Value for money
For adventure sports
Latest model
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Best galaxy watch dealSamsung Galaxy Watch6 Classic (Black, 47mm) | Rotating Bezel | LTE | Monitor BP and ECG | Track Sleep | Track Health | Upto 40hrs Charge with Fast Charging | Galaxy Ecosystem | IP68 Rating View Details
|
₹15,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro Bluetooth (45 mm, Black Titanium, Compatible with Android only) View Details
|
₹14,999
|
|
|
Value for moneySamsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE (44mm, Graphite, Compatible with Android only) | Introducing BP & ECG Features View Details
|
₹14,980
|
|
|
For adventure sportsSamsung Galaxy Watch Ultra Smartwatch - 2025 Version, 47mm, Titanium Blue, LTE (CAD Version & Warranty) - Durable Titanium Casing, Cushion Design, Quick Button, AI-Powered Health Monitoring View Details
|
₹32,990
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 (44mm, Silver, BT+LTE) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armour Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | HR, SpO2, BP & ECG Monitor View Details
|
₹18,900
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra (47mm, LTE, Gray) with Upto 100h Battery | 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Quick Button/Siren | Sapphire Glass & Titanium | 10ATM & IP68 | BP & ECG Monitor | Energy Score & Ages View Details
|
₹37,499
|
|
|
Latest modelSamsung Galaxy Watch8 (40mm, Bluetooth, Silver) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Armor Aluminum | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details
|
₹30,999
|
|
|
Samsung Galaxy Watch8 Classic (46mm Bluetooth, Black) with 3nm Processor | Dual GPS | Sapphire Glass & Stainless Steel | 5ATM & IP68 | BP, ECG, IHRN & Vascular Load Monitoring | Anti-oxidant Index View Details
|
₹44,999
|
|
