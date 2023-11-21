'I am so excited': Sam Altman on joining Satya Nadella-led Microsoft

OpenAI's sacked CEO Sam Altman on Monday expressed his excitement on joining Microsoft, days after his exit from OpenAI saying that they have more unity and focus than before and would work as one team and one mission. Sam Altman(AP)

"We have more unity and commitment and focus than ever before. We are all going to work together some way or other, and i’m so excited. One team, one mission," he said in a post on X.

In an another post, Altman further said that his and Nadella's priority is to ensure that OpenAI continues to thrive.

“satya and my top priority remains to ensure openai continues to thrive. we are committed to fully providing continuity of operations to our partners and customers. the openai/microsoft partnership makes this very doable,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella announced Altman's appointment in the tech giant firm along with his ex-colleague, Greg Brockman. Both of them will be leading a new advanced AI research team, said Nadella.

"We remain committed to our partnership with OpenAI and have confidence in our product roadmap, our ability to continue to innovate with everything we announced at Microsoft Ignite, and in continuing to support our customers and partners," Nadella said in a post on X.

"We look forward to getting to know Emmett Shear and OAI's new leadership team and working with them And we’re extremely excited to share the news that Sam Altman and Greg Brockman, together with colleagues, will be joining Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. We look forward to moving quickly to provide them with the resources needed for their success", the Microsoft CEO further said.

On the other hand, OpenAI announced former Twitch chief Emmett Shear as the replacement of Altman in the firm, defying calls from the investors to reinstate the latter.

On Saturday, OpenAI, the creator ChatGPT, had sacked Altman, saying it no longer had confidence in his ability to lead the Microsoft-backed AI firm. Altman, an entrepreneur known for his disruptive and advanced views on artificial intelligence, has served as the CEO of OpenAI from 2019 to 2023.

The company's board in a statement had said it was “grateful for Sam's many contributions to the founding and growth of OpenAI. At the same time, we believe new leadership is necessary as we move forward.”