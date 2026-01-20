I needed a washer for heavy laundry days so here are Amazon Republic Day Sale best 9kg 5-star washing machine deals
LG, Samsung, Bosch and IFB 9kg 5-star front and top load washing machines feature in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, suiting big loads and lower power use.
Our Picks
Republic Day Washer Deal
Super Speed Quick Wash
AI Active Water Plus
Auto Sense Cycle Adjust
6Motion DD Wash Moves
FAQs
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Republic Day Washer DealLG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam+ with Wrinkle Care, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1209Z7P, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Platinum)View Details
₹39,990
Super Speed Quick WashSamsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details
AI Active Water PlusBosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water+ Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria, In-built Heater, White)View Details
₹42,990
Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology)View Details
Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oxyi Dry Technology and Spray Function, Anti Bactrerial Vortex Pulsator (HTW90-186, Anti Rat mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy)View Details
₹11,990
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
The Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is still running and this phase now feels calmer than the launch rush. Prices on phones, laptops, TVs, washing machines and cameras are clearer, bank offers are visible, and it becomes easier to see what genuinely fits your needs instead of scrolling through noise in a hurry.
For many readers, Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026 is the time to sort pending home buys. 9kg 5 star washing machines, bird watching cameras, high zoom cameras and other energy focused appliances now make more sense when you can match discounts with power use, family size and daily routine. The idea is simple. Use the sale once, solve a real need and avoid random impulse buys.
Top 10 9kg 5 star washing machine deals
This LG 9 Kg 5 Star front load washing machine brings AI Direct Drive and Steam plus wrinkle care into regular laundry. Wi-Fi lets you start or check cycles from the app, useful on busy days. If you are scanning 9kg 5 star washing machine deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this Platinum finish unit suits families who want cleaner clothes, fewer wrinkles and quieter wash cycles with fabric and allergy care in one place. Currently its at 29% off.
Specifications
SUPER SPEED QUICK WASH
2. Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)
Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg 5 Star front load washer brings AI Control and AI Ecobubble together with Hygiene Steam and inbuilt heater for family loads. If you are scanning 9kg 5 star washing machine deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this Wi Fi enabled Digital Inverter model suits users who want quicker cycles, better stain handling and remote checks from the app without standing next to the machine. Buy now at 33% discount in sale.
Specifications
Bosch 9kg 5 Star front load washer brings Anti Stain and AI Active Water plus to busy family laundry. Pretreatment and steam with anti bacteria and an in built heater help with sweaty clothes, uniforms and linens that need deeper cleaning. If you are scanning 9kg 5 star washing machine deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this model with a 48% off discount suits readers who want consistent washes, less manual scrubbing and simple preset programs that just work.
Specifications
Voltas Beko’s 9 kg semi automatic washer is built for busy households that want quick rinses and strong agitation. The pulsator wash method and double waterfall action help loosen daily dirt without much hand effort. In the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this model fits right into 9kg 5 star washing machine deals when you want capacity, lower power use, and easy control, without paying extra for fancy add ons. If you buy it now it will be at a 47% discount.
Specifications
Haier’s 9 kg semi automatic washer is made for Indian laundry routines where quick drying and rough use matter. Oxyi Dry tech helps pull out extra moisture, while the spray function improves rinse quality. The anti bacterial vortex pulsator gives a strong wash for everyday loads, and details like the anti rat mesh and magic filter feel genuinely useful. At 37% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it fits right into 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.
Specifications
Whirlpool’s 9 Kg inverter front load model feels made for homes that deal with messy laundry on repeat. The ozone wash is useful when gym wear, damp towels, or kitchen smells start lingering, and the in built heater helps with deeper cleaning when needed. You also get 100+ tough stain cycles and a 1400 RPM spin that leaves loads noticeably lighter after the wash. Grab it at 47% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 under 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.
Specifications
Laundry days feel a bit less annoying with this Voltas Beko 8.5 kg semi automatic machine. The Double Water Fall action pushes water through the tub in a way that helps detergent reach the full load, and the special pulsator adds the kind of swirl you need for thicker fabrics. The 5 knob setup is old school, in a good way. At 51% discount in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it still belongs in 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.
Specifications
Some machines feel like they’re built for people who don’t have time to babysit laundry, and this Electrolux combo is one of them. It washes 9kg and dries 6kg in the same run, so your bed linen and weekday clothes don’t end up stuck on a chair for two days. Vapour wash is handy when you want a fresher finish, and AutoSense keeps the cycle sensible. At 48% off, it’s a solid pick for anyone upgrading to a wash and dry combo this season.
Specifications
IFB’s Executive MSC 9014 feels built for the kind of laundry we actually deal with, sweat, dust, mixed loads, and last minute washes. Deep Clean Oxyjet pushes water and detergent deeper into fabrics, while AI-powered wash settings take the guesswork out of cycle selection. Wi-Fi control is useful when you want to start a load while juggling work or dinner. With 25% off, it fits neatly into 9kg 5 star washing machine deals during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026.
Specifications
LG Smart Choice in 9 kg is a no drama front load machine that fits right into busy routines. The AI Direct Drive system senses the fabric mix and tweaks the drum action so you’re not stuck guessing which mode to use. 6 Motion DD adds different wash movements to handle everything from office wear to thick bedsheets, while Steam is handy when clothes feel a bit stale. It’s 28% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 and sits well among 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.
Specifications
