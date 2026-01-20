Edit Profile
    I needed a washer for heavy laundry days so here are Amazon Republic Day Sale best 9kg 5-star washing machine deals

    LG, Samsung, Bosch and IFB 9kg 5-star front and top load washing machines feature in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026, suiting big loads and lower power use.

    Published on: Jan 20, 2026 4:00 PM IST
    By Kanika Budhiraja
    Republic Day Washer Deal

    AI Active Water Plus

    6Motion DD Wash Moves

    FAQs

    Republic Day Washer Deal

    LG 9 Kg, 5 Star, AI Direct Drive Technology, Wi-Fi, Steam+ with Wrinkle Care, Fully Automatic Front-Loading Washing Machine (FHP1209Z7P, Intelligent & Convenient Fabric Care, Allergy Care, Platinum)View Details...

    ₹39,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg, 5 Star, AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Wi-Fi, Hygiene Steam with Inbuilt Heater, Digital Inverter, Fully-Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WW90DG6U24ASTL, NAVY)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Bosch 9kg 5 Star Anti Stain & AI Active Water+ Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine (WGA14200IN, Pretreatment & Steam with Anti Bacteria, In-built Heater, White)View Details...

    ₹42,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS

    Voltas Beko, A Tata Product 9 Kg 5 Star Semi-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine (WTT90UHA/OK5B1B1S23, Black, Pulsator Wash Method and Double waterfall technology)View Details...

    ...
    GET PRICE

    Haier 9 Kg 5 Star Semi Automatic Top Load Washing Machine with Oxyi Dry Technology and Spray Function, Anti Bactrerial Vortex Pulsator (HTW90-186, Anti Rat mesh, Magic Filter, Castors, Burgundy)View Details...

    ₹11,990

    ...
    CHECK DETAILS
    SUPER SPEED QUICK WASH

    Samsung Smart Choice 9 kg 5 Star front load washer brings AI Control and AI Ecobubble together with Hygiene Steam and inbuilt heater for family loads. If you are scanning 9kg 5 star washing machine deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this Wi Fi enabled Digital Inverter model suits users who want quicker cycles, better stain handling and remote checks from the app without standing next to the machine. Buy now at 33% discount in sale.

    Specifications

    Special Features
    Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Hygiene Steam, Smart Connectivity
    Technology
    AI Control, AI Ecobubble, Super Speed, Hygiene Steam
    Type
    Fully automatic front load
    Heater
    Inbuilt
    Motor
    Digital Inverter
    Connectivity
    Wi-Fi

    Bosch 9kg 5 Star front load washer brings Anti Stain and AI Active Water plus to busy family laundry. Pretreatment and steam with anti bacteria and an in built heater help with sweaty clothes, uniforms and linens that need deeper cleaning. If you are scanning 9kg 5 star washing machine deals in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this model with a 48% off discount suits readers who want consistent washes, less manual scrubbing and simple preset programs that just work.

    Specifications

    Key features
    Child Lock, Delay Start, Drum Clean, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater
    Technology
    Anti Stain, AI Active Water plus, Pretreatment, Steam with Anti Bacteria
    Type
    Fully automatic front load
    Heater
    In built
    Energy rating
    5 Star

    Voltas Beko’s 9 kg semi automatic washer is built for busy households that want quick rinses and strong agitation. The pulsator wash method and double waterfall action help loosen daily dirt without much hand effort. In the Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, this model fits right into 9kg 5 star washing machine deals when you want capacity, lower power use, and easy control, without paying extra for fancy add ons. If you buy it now it will be at a 47% discount.

    Specifications

    Type
    Semi automatic top load
    Wash method
    Pulsator
    Technology
    Double waterfall
    Key feature
    Compact, Dry Spin Only, End Of Cycle Signal, High Efficiency, Portable
    Control Console
    Knob

    Haier’s 9 kg semi automatic washer is made for Indian laundry routines where quick drying and rough use matter. Oxyi Dry tech helps pull out extra moisture, while the spray function improves rinse quality. The anti bacterial vortex pulsator gives a strong wash for everyday loads, and details like the anti rat mesh and magic filter feel genuinely useful. At 37% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it fits right into 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.

    Specifications

    Key features
    1300 RPM, Anti Bacterial Vortex Pulsator, Magic Filter, Rat mesh, Vortex Pulsator
    Maximum Rotational Speed
    ‎1300 RPM
    Control Console
    Push button
    Pulsator
    Anti bacterial vortex
    Rinse
    Spray function
    Dry technology
    Oxyi Dry

    Whirlpool’s 9 Kg inverter front load model feels made for homes that deal with messy laundry on repeat. The ozone wash is useful when gym wear, damp towels, or kitchen smells start lingering, and the in built heater helps with deeper cleaning when needed. You also get 100+ tough stain cycles and a 1400 RPM spin that leaves loads noticeably lighter after the wash. Grab it at 47% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 under 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.

    Specifications

    Key features
    6th Sense Soft Move Technology, Baby Care Cycle, Inbuilt Heater, Inverter, Ozone Air Refresh Technology, Steam Wash Technology
    Type
    Front load fully automatic
    Tech
    Ozone
    Stain cycles
    100+ tough stains
    Spin
    1400 RPM

    Laundry days feel a bit less annoying with this Voltas Beko 8.5 kg semi automatic machine. The Double Water Fall action pushes water through the tub in a way that helps detergent reach the full load, and the special pulsator adds the kind of swirl you need for thicker fabrics. The 5 knob setup is old school, in a good way. At 51% discount in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026, it still belongs in 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.

    Specifications

    Main features
    Double waterfall Technology, Dry Spin Only, High Efficiency, Soft closing toughened glass lid
    Cycle options
    Delicates, Gentle, Heavy, Normal
    Control type
    Knob
    Type
    Semi automatic top load
    Wash action
    Special pulsator
    Tech
    Double Water Fall
    Control
    5 knob dials

    Some machines feel like they’re built for people who don’t have time to babysit laundry, and this Electrolux combo is one of them. It washes 9kg and dries 6kg in the same run, so your bed linen and weekday clothes don’t end up stuck on a chair for two days. Vapour wash is handy when you want a fresher finish, and AutoSense keeps the cycle sensible. At 48% off, it’s a solid pick for anyone upgrading to a wash and dry combo this season.

    Specifications

    Type
    Fully automatic combo
    Motor
    EcoInverter
    Steam
    Full load vapour wash
    Sensor
    AutoSense
    Care
    Hygienic Care
    Wattage
    ‎2000 Watts

    IFB’s Executive MSC 9014 feels built for the kind of laundry we actually deal with, sweat, dust, mixed loads, and last minute washes. Deep Clean Oxyjet pushes water and detergent deeper into fabrics, while AI-powered wash settings take the guesswork out of cycle selection. Wi-Fi control is useful when you want to start a load while juggling work or dinner. With 25% off, it fits neatly into 9kg 5 star washing machine deals during Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026.

    Specifications

    Cycle options
    Cradle Wash®, Express 15', Mix/Daily, Refresh, Wool
    Type
    Fully automatic front load
    Technology
    Deep Clean Oxyjet
    Smart feature
    AI powered, Wi-Fi
    Program
    Steam Refresh
    Motor
    Eco Inverter

    LG Smart Choice in 9 kg is a no drama front load machine that fits right into busy routines. The AI Direct Drive system senses the fabric mix and tweaks the drum action so you’re not stuck guessing which mode to use. 6 Motion DD adds different wash movements to handle everything from office wear to thick bedsheets, while Steam is handy when clothes feel a bit stale. It’s 28% off in Amazon Republic Day Sale 2026 and sits well among 9kg 5 star washing machine deals.

    Specifications

    Type
    Fully automatic front load
    Drive
    AI Direct Drive
    Motion
    6 Motion DD
    Main features
    Auto Restart, Child Lock, Delay Start, High Efficiency, Hygiene Steam, Inbuilt Heater, Inverter, Smart Connectivity
    Annual Energy Consumption
    ‎0.06 Kilowatt Hours
    Maximum Rotational Speed
    1200 RPM

    FAQs on 9kg 5 star washing machine deals
    A 9kg machine works well for a family of 4, especially if you wash bedsheets, towels, or heavier loads often.
    Front load is better for deep cleaning and fabric care. Top load is easier to use daily and usually faster for regular washes.
    If you live in a flat with limited drying space or deal with monsoon humidity, a washer dryer combo can save a lot of effort.
    Look for 1200 to 1400 RPM. Higher spin speeds remove more water, so clothes dry faster after washing.
    Check installation support, warranty details, service coverage in your city, spin speed, drum type, and return policy.

    Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

    News/Technology/I Needed A Washer For Heavy Laundry Days So Here Are Amazon Republic Day Sale Best 9kg 5-star Washing Machine Deals
