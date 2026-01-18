Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: we found top LG washing machine deals for every type and budget with up to 40% off

LG Smart Choice, 9 Kg, 5 Star, Smart Inverter Technology, Turbodrum, Fully Automatic Top Load Washing Machine (T90AJMB1Z, Jetspray+, Turbowash, Auto Tub Clean after every wash cycle, Middle Black)View Details
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is one of those moments when a big-ticket buy finally starts making sense. If you’ve been waiting to replace an old washer or move up to a fully automatic one, LG has some tempting price cuts right now, including up to 40% off on select models.
We scanned the listings and pulled out the LG washing machine deals that look worth your time across top load, front load and washer dryer combos. From smaller capacities for tight spaces to larger drums for heavy laundry weeks, this list keeps it simple with the deal price, the discount, and what each model suits best. So you can shop with more clarity.
Top deals on LG washing machines:
LG fully automatic top load washing machines with up to 35% off
If we’re buying for daily laundry and easy loading, LG’s fully automatic top load models make the most sense right now. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has some of the best deals on top load washing machines, especially for mixed loads, quick cycles, and hassle-free use. Republic Day sale 2026 is also a smart time to move up to a bigger capacity without paying the usual price. We’ve shortlisted the offers that feel genuinely value-led, not just big numbers on paper.
Top deals
LG front load deals worth upgrading to: Up to 38% off
Front load is where LG usually feels most dependable, especially when we care about fabric care and a more thorough wash. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale has a few models priced lower than what we typically see outside major events. And while the best deals on top load washing machines are still worth watching, Republic Day sale 2026 is also a good window for front load upgrades, especially for heavier weekly laundry. We’ve shortlisted picks that balance capacity, wash programs, and real savings.
Top deals
LG semi automatic washing machines that save money and effort: Up to 32% off
If we want a washer that keeps things simple and stays easy on the wallet, LG semi automatic models still make a lot of sense. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is showing some of the lowest prices we’ve seen in a while, especially for smaller homes, rentals, or backup use. Even while best deals on top load washing machines get most of the attention, Republic Day sale 2026 is a solid chance to grab a dependable semi automatic option without overspending.
Top deals
Top load suits daily easy use, while front load is better for fabric care and heavier washing.
6.5–7kg works for 2–3 people, while 8–9kg suits 4–6 people or frequent heavy loads.
Most LG fully automatic models include installation, but it depends on the seller and listing.
Front load models with heater options usually handle hard water washing better.
Check capacity, RPM, warranty, delivery, installation details, and service availability in your city.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
