Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: we found top LG washing machine deals for every type and budget with up to 40% off

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale is one of those moments when a big-ticket buy finally starts making sense. If you’ve been waiting to replace an old washer or move up to a fully automatic one, LG has some tempting price cuts right now, including up to 40% off on select models. Top load or front load, we found Amazon Great Republic Day Sale LG washing machine deals worth checking.

We scanned the listings and pulled out the LG washing machine deals that look worth your time across top load, front load and washer dryer combos. From smaller capacities for tight spaces to larger drums for heavy laundry weeks, this list keeps it simple with the deal price, the discount, and what each model suits best. So you can shop with more clarity.