I tried cooking almost everything in my air fryer, and here's what you can and can't cook in it
From quick snacks to full meals, air fryers do a lot, but not everything. Here’s what works, what doesn’t, and the top models that handle almost every recipe.
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
I was surprised when I started using the air fryer for almost all of my meals. For the first few months after buying it, I only used it for frozen snacks, fries, nuggets, and the occasional samosa. It felt convenient, but also a little underwhelming. Soon I started seeing hundreds of air fryer recipes on my social media, and that’s when I realised I wasn’t using the air fryer to its full potential.
Out of curiosity (and a bit of laziness), I began experimenting with everyday meals, quick snacks, and even a few ambitious recipes that actually helped my fitness journey. Some turned out surprisingly good, while others were clear reminders that an air fryer isn’t meant for everything. Over time, I understood what actually works in an air fryer, what doesn’t, and why. If you’ve ever wondered whether your air fryer can do more than just heat frozen food, this guide breaks it down clearly, no hype, just real use.
Here you will also find our top recommendations for air fryers that do it all.
What pushed me to experiment beyond frozen food
After a point, the frozen snacks started feeling repetitive. Fries on Monday, nuggets on Wednesday, maybe a samosa over the weekend. Convenient, yes, but also predictable. On busy workdays, I still found myself standing in the kitchen wondering what to cook quickly without pulling out multiple pans.
Around the same time, I kept seeing people online claim that their air fryer could handle “almost anything.” Full meals. Baking. Even Indian food. That got me thinking, either everyone had cracked some secret code, or I was seriously underusing mine.
So I stopped treating the air fryer like a backup appliance and started using it intentionally. Not for fancy experiments at first, but for everyday food. Simple vegetables. Leftovers. Protein I’d normally pan-fry. Some attempts were great. Others… not so much. But that trial-and-error phase taught me more than any preset ever could.
Check out these 6 high capacity air fryers that do it all
What actually works well in an air fryer (from real use)
Frozen snacks (The obvious win, but for a reason)
This was the starting point for me, and honestly, it’s still where the air fryer feels most reliable. Fries, nuggets, spring rolls, cheese balls, anything designed to be cooked from frozen just behaves well. The coating crisps up evenly, the inside heats through without drying out, and there’s no lingering oil smell in the kitchen. Once you get the timing right, it’s almost difficult to mess these up. I also noticed that even cheaper frozen snacks taste better simply because they’re not sitting in oil.
Homemade cutlets, tikkis, and patties
This one surprised me. As long as the mixture is firm and shaped properly, homemade aloo tikkis, veg cutlets, and even kebabs cook evenly. A light brush of oil helps, but too much actually makes them soggy. The trick I learned the hard way was letting them chill for a few minutes before air frying. Softer mixtures tend to crack or flatten, especially when you flip them midway.
Roasted vegetables, I now prefer making this way
Vegetables are where the air fryer quietly replaced my pan. Cauliflower, carrots, beans, broccoli, and potatoes roast beautifully if they’re cut evenly. The edges brown, the insides stay tender, and there’s very little monitoring required. What didn’t work was piling them up. Spread out, they roast. Crowded, they steam. It sounds obvious, but it took a few disappointing batches to really accept it.
Paneer and tofu (With small adjustments)
Paneer works well when treated gently. Cubes, not slabs. Dry marinades or spice rubs, not watery sauces. Once I stopped expecting restaurant-style char and aimed for evenly cooked, lightly crisped edges, results improved drastically. Tofu behaves similarly, but only if it’s pressed properly. Any extra moisture shows up immediately in texture.
Chicken and fish in controlled portions
Chicken is one of the most air fryer-friendly proteins I’ve tried. Wings, drumettes, boneless chunks—all cook evenly as long as you don’t overcrowd the basket. Marination matters here more than recipes. Thick, clingy marinades stay put; thin ones drip and burn. Fish worked too, but only firmer varieties. Anything delicate dried out before it could develop colour.
Baking small batches (Manage expectations)
Cookies and brownies were unexpectedly good, especially when baked in small quantities. They cook evenly and develop a decent crust. Cakes technically work, but they always felt like a compromise. Space becomes the main issue here. Once the mould blocks airflow, results vary. It’s doable, but not where the air fryer feels most natural.
Also read: Bosch Crispmaxx Air Fryer Serie 6 Review: Can this German innovation fit into Indian kitchens at ₹10,999?
Best air fryers for cooking Indian meals in small portions
What didn’t work in an air fryer (Even after multiple tries)
Wet batter foods that refuse to cooperate
I tried. Multiple times. Pakoras, tempura-style vegetables, anything dipped in batter is really difficult to cook in an air fryer. The batter drips, sticks to the basket, or cooks unevenly. You either end up with half-cooked centres or oddly dry exteriors. At some point, it’s easier to accept that some foods are meant for oil.
Curries, gravies, and anything liquid-based
This one feels obvious, but I still tested it in different ways. Curries, dals, and gravy-heavy dishes simply don’t belong here. Yes, you can cook components separately, but that defeats the purpose. The air fryer is great for dry heat cooking. The moment liquid enters the picture, things get messy and inefficient.
Leafy greens that turn into chaos
Spinach, methi, lettuce, anything light and leafy just flies around. Edges burn while the rest shrinks into nothing. Even at lower temperatures, the results were inconsistent. At best, you get unevenly crisp leaves. At worst, you get burnt fragments stuck to the heating coil.
Large family-size portions
Trying to cook for more than two people in one batch was a consistent failure. Food overlapped, browning became uneven, and timing got confusing. The air fryer works best when it has space to breathe. Once I accepted that it’s not designed for bulk cooking, results improved immediately.
Foods that need constant moisture
Anything that needs regular basting or moisture retention, think stuffed vegetables or thick rolls, tended to dry out before cooking through. Even lowering the temperature didn’t fully fix this. The air fryer’s strength is dry, circulating heat, and it doesn’t adapt well to foods that need gentler cooking.
Mistakes I made in the first few months (That you can avoid)
The biggest mistake? Overcrowding. I kept thinking I could save time by cooking everything together. In reality, smaller batches saved both time and frustration.
Skipping preheating was another one. It doesn’t seem important until you notice how much better food browns when the basket is already hot. I also used too much oil initially, assuming more oil meant better crisping. It doesn’t. A light coating works better.
And finally, expectations. I expected oven-like results, frying-level crispiness, and microwave convenience, all in one. Once I stopped expecting the air fryer to replace everything else, it actually became far more useful.
Factors to consider before buying an air fryer that cooks almost everything
1. Capacity (Size That Matches Real Cooking): A small basket fills up fast and ruins results. For everyday meals and not just snacks, enough space matters more than the litres mentioned on the box.
2. Temperature Range and Control: An air fryer that offers a wide temperature range and easy manual control handles more food types. Fixed presets limit flexibility once you start experimenting.
3. Basket vs Oven-Style Design: Basket models suit quick snacks, but oven-style air fryers handle larger portions better. More space and airflow make a noticeable difference for meals beyond frozen food.
4. Ease of Cleaning and Build Quality: If cleaning feels like work, usage drops. Removable parts, simple design, and solid build quality matter more over time than fancy finishes.
5. Presets vs Manual Freedom: Presets help initially, but manual control is what you’ll actually use. Being able to adjust time and temperature matters far more than having many preset modes.
