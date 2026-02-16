I tried cooking almost everything in my air fryer, and here's what you can and can't cook in it

I was surprised when I started using the air fryer for almost all of my meals. For the first few months after buying it, I only used it for frozen snacks, fries, nuggets, and the occasional samosa. It felt convenient, but also a little underwhelming. Soon I started seeing hundreds of air fryer recipes on my social media, and that’s when I realised I wasn’t using the air fryer to its full potential. Air fryer reality check: Foods that work brilliantly, Foods that don’t and reliable picks. (AI Generated)

Out of curiosity (and a bit of laziness), I began experimenting with everyday meals, quick snacks, and even a few ambitious recipes that actually helped my fitness journey. Some turned out surprisingly good, while others were clear reminders that an air fryer isn’t meant for everything. Over time, I understood what actually works in an air fryer, what doesn’t, and why. If you’ve ever wondered whether your air fryer can do more than just heat frozen food, this guide breaks it down clearly, no hype, just real use.

Here you will also find our top recommendations for air fryers that do it all.

What pushed me to experiment beyond frozen food After a point, the frozen snacks started feeling repetitive. Fries on Monday, nuggets on Wednesday, maybe a samosa over the weekend. Convenient, yes, but also predictable. On busy workdays, I still found myself standing in the kitchen wondering what to cook quickly without pulling out multiple pans.

Around the same time, I kept seeing people online claim that their air fryer could handle “almost anything.” Full meals. Baking. Even Indian food. That got me thinking, either everyone had cracked some secret code, or I was seriously underusing mine.

So I stopped treating the air fryer like a backup appliance and started using it intentionally. Not for fancy experiments at first, but for everyday food. Simple vegetables. Leftovers. Protein I’d normally pan-fry. Some attempts were great. Others… not so much. But that trial-and-error phase taught me more than any preset ever could.