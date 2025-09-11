If you are buying this new iPhone model, think twice before visiting these countries

Apple’s latest iPhone Air has generated huge buzz for being the company’s thinnest and most futuristic iPhone yet. With a titanium build, the powerful A19 Pro chip tuned for AI, and a gorgeous 48MP Fusion camera, it is a device designed to stand out from the iPhone 17 line-up. However, one feature that Apple quietly confirmed could create a serious travel headache for users: the iPhone Air is eSIM only. Unlike the iPhone 17, which continues to support physical SIMs in many regions, Apple has gone all-in on eSIM for its slimmest model, and this could limit its practicality in certain countries. If you’re considering buying the iPhone Air in India or any other launch market, think twice before travelling to these regions.(Apple)

For those unfamiliar, eSIM technology allows users to digitally activate a carrier plan without inserting a physical SIM card. While it’s incredibly convenient in the United States, Europe, and parts of Asia, the reality is that eSIM adoption remains patchy worldwide. This means that if you plan to travel abroad with an iPhone Air, you may not be able to get easy connectivity, or in some cases, not be able to use mobile data at all.

Take Turkey as an example, despite being a popular tourist destination, the country has restricted support for eSIMs, making it problematic for travellers who rely on buying a quick prepaid SIM at the airport. The same issue arises in countries across parts of Africa, South America, and even in some regions of Asia where telecom operators are slow to roll out full eSIM support. In such places, an iPhone Air user may need to rely on expensive international roaming packages, which defeats the purpose of convenience and affordability.

For business travellers and frequent flyers, this is not just an inconvenience but a genuine barrier. Physical SIM cards remain the default in many developing markets, and while Apple may see eSIM as the future, the infrastructure is not yet universal. In fact, even in markets where eSIM is supported, the process of activation can sometimes be complex, requiring in-person verification or additional documentation, further complicating matters for tourists.

The bottom line? If you’re considering buying the iPhone Air in India or any other launch market, think twice before travelling to regions where eSIM support is not widespread. Apple’s bold move to strip away the SIM tray makes sense from a design perspective, but it also puts the onus on consumers to check compatibility before they fly. Until global eSIM adoption catches up, the iPhone Air risks being a phone that is ultra-thin and ultra-powerful, but not ultra-practical everywhere.