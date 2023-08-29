In Mukesh Ambani's announcement on AI, a message to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman?

In what is being seen as a response to OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani on Monday announced that RIL's Jio would bring new artificial intelligence (AI) systems, similar to OpenAI's ChatGPT, for Indians. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani speaks during the 46th Annual General Meeting of Reliance Industries Limited, on Monday, (PTI)

“Jio promises AI to everyone, everywhere. And we shall deliver,” Ambani said at Reliance's 46th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The 66-year-old richest Asian further stated: “Looking ahead, Jio Platforms wants to lead the effort in developing India-specific AI models and AI-powered solutions across domains, thereby delivering the benefit of AI to Indian citizens, businesses and government alike.”

Launched in September 2016, Jio is today India's largest mobile operator. At Monday's AGM, Ambani noted that Jio's subscriber count stands at over 450 million (45 crore) since launch.

Sam Altman on ChatGPT and India

The 38-year-old OpenAI CEO visited the country in June. During an interaction with former Google India head Rajan Anandan, Altman described India's attempts at building a ChatGPT-like AI tool as ‘hopeless.’

“We will explicitly tell you that it's completely hopeless to challenge us in training foundational models, and you shouldn't even attempt it. However, it is your responsibility to still make the attempt, and I genuinely hold both of these perspectives. I genuinely believe that the chances of success are quite slim,” he remarked.

Later, however, he issued a clarification, saying in a social media post that his statement got misinterpreted and ‘taken out of context.’

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON