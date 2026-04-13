Infinix Note 60 Pro with ‘Active Matrix’ display and Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 SoC launched in India: Price, features and more

Infinix has expanded its mid-range smartphone lineup with the launch of the Infinix Note 60 Pro in India. The latest device brings a mix of new hardware features, including a secondary LED panel on the back and support for wireless charging. It is also the brand’s first device powered by a Snapdragon processor instead of a MediaTek chip. Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G mobile was launched in India with a new design and features. (Infinix ) By MD Ijaj Khan Ijaj Khan is a tech journalist and Senior Content Producer at HT Tech, where he translates the fast-paced world of consumer tech, gaming, and AI into stories that spark curiosity and connection. Always on the lookout for the next big trend, he believes technology should be as relatable as your everyday conversations. When he’s not decoding gadgets and innovations, you’ll likely find him hopping across cities, chasing new adventures, and sampling cuisines that tell their own stories. Read more Read less

Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G Mobile: Price in India and Availability The Infinix Note 60 Pro 5G mobile starts at Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 34,999. The device is available in three colour options: Deep Ocean Blue, Mocha Brown, and Solar Orange.

Infinix Note 60 Pro: Specifications and Features The Infinix Note 60 Pro features a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The display comes with Gorilla Glass 7i protection and supports peak brightness of up to 4,500 nits.

Under the hood, the handset is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, marking a shift from MediaTek processors used in earlier models. With the latest device, Infinix claims improved performance compared to the previous Note series. The device also includes support for virtual RAM and a vapour chamber cooling system for heat management.

For photography, the Infinix Note 60 Pro includes a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide lens. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 13MP front camera.

Furthermore, the handset houses a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired charging and 30W wireless charging support. It also includes bypass charging, which may allow users to power the device during use without stressing the battery.

On the software side, the Infinix Note 60 Pro runs XOS 16 based on Android 16. It also includes dual stereo speakers tuned by JBL, an IP64 rating for dust and water resistance, and an aluminium frame.

Infinix Note 60 Pro: Active Matrix Display and Health Tracking Features One of the main additions is the Active Matrix Display placed on the rear camera module. It uses 288 LED lights to show notifications, battery status, and animations. Users can also customise patterns and interact with mini games on this panel.

The feature draws comparison with the Glyph interface seen on the Nothing Phone (3), though Infinix offers a larger LED setup with more controls.

The smartphone also includes a side button that can measure heart rate and SpO2 levels. This data is accessible through a built-in health app.

Additional Offers and Special Edition Infinix is bundling a MagPower speaker with the device for a limited period. The accessory works as a Bluetooth speaker, charger, and stand, and supports MagSafe-compatible devices.

The company has also introduced a themed version based on Call of Duty: Mobile. This edition includes custom themes and packaging, while the hardware remains unchanged.