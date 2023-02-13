Inspired after meeting PM Modi, Zerodha founder sets this ‘new’ fitness goal

Nithin Kamath, founder of financial services firm Zerodha, declared Monday his new fitness goal is to be able to work at prime minister Narendra Modi’s intensity when he is 72 years old; this was after Kamath met the prime minister Sunday in Karnataka capital Bengaluru. "It was an honour to meet our PM Narendra Modi," Kamath tweeted, tagging prime minister Modi.

Praising the prime minister for interacting with him and his brother for over 30 minutes - despite 'all his meetings and travels through the day' - he wrote: "My new health and fitness goal is to be able to operate at his intensity when I am 72. He spent almost 30 mins late in the night interacting with Nikhil Kamath and me, despite all his meetings and travels through the day."

Also Read| Influencer Shraddha Jain's 'dazy' experience on meeting PM Modi | Watch

Ahead of inaugurating the 14th edition of the Aero India show, PM Modi met noted personalities across various fields on Sunday night including Kannada actors Yash and Rishab Shetty, former cricketers Anil Kumble, Javagal Srinath and Venkatesh Prasad.

Citing sources, news agency PTI said Modi met these icons at a dinner meeting hosted at the Raj Bhawan after he arrived in Bengaluru on Sunday. Various topics and issues ranging from Kannada, culture, cinema, theatre, film industry, sports, sporting infrastructure, cricket, youth empowerment, talent, business, and opportunities, were discussed. Cricketers Mayank Agarwal and Manish Pandey, businessmen Tarun Mehta, (the co-founder and CEO of Ather Energy) and social media influencer Shraddha Jain were also present at the event.