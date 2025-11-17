Instagram account hacked? Here’s how you can recover it using your Android phone

Losing access to an Instagram account can disrupt your daily routine, especially when years of posts and conversations suddenly disappear behind a locked screen. Many users face this situation after unauthorised activity, but you don’t need to worry, as there are several ways to get back control of your account. The process may take time, yet most users can recover their accounts by following the correct steps on an Android device. Find out how to regain control of your hacked Instagram account with these easy steps on your Android phone.(REUTERS)

Check Instagram’s Security Email

When someone tries to change an account’s email address, Instagram usually sends a message from security@mail.instagram.com. This notification lets you undo unwanted changes by selecting Secure My Account. The message includes an option to secure your account, which restores the previous details. If the hacker also changed your password or other information, and you cannot update your email, move ahead with Instagram’s built-in recovery tools.

Start Recovery from the Login Screen

Open Instagram on your Android phone and stay on the login page. Tap Get help logging in. This action launches the recovery process for situations where you cannot sign in due to unauthorised changes.

Request a Login Link

Type your username, registered email or phone number, then tap Send login link. Instagram will send a link to your email or phone, and you must complete a captcha to verify the request. Use the link to follow the on-screen prompts and attempt to log in. If you no longer have access to the registered contact details, continue through Instagram’s support page for alternative recovery steps.

Request a Security Code

If the login link does not appear or fails to work, you can ask Instagram to send a security code. Enter an active email address you can access at the moment. Instagram will email the next steps needed to continue the recovery.

Verification for Accounts Without Personal Photos

For accounts with no personal images, Instagram may ask for details such as the original sign-up email or phone number and the type of device used during registration. Sharing accurate information helps speed up verification.

Verification for Accounts With Personal Photos

If your account includes personal photos, Instagram may require a short selfie video. You will move your head in different directions to confirm you are the account owner. The video is used only for verification and is deleted within 30 days.

After regaining access, update your password, enable two-factor authentication, review linked accounts, and remove suspicious third-party apps to prevent future unauthorised activity.

