Instagram now allows users to download public Reels

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 21, 2023 01:52 PM IST

According to Instagram head Adam Mosseri, only US-based users can download public reels.

Instagram users can now download Reels posted by others, Adam Mosseri, the head of the Meta Platforms-owned photo and video-sharing social network, has announced.

Instagram introduced Reels on August 5, 2020 (Representative Image/Reuters)

According to TechCrunch, Mosseri made the announcement on Tuesday, doing so on his Instagram broadcast channel.

Here is all you need to know

(1.) Only those living in the United States will be able to download public Reels to their camera roll, said Mosseri, adding that this can be done by tapping on the ‘share’ icon and then selecting the ‘Download’ button.

(2.) Only those Reels that have been posted by public Instagram accounts, are eligible to be downloaded.

(3.) Also, users will be allowed to turn off the ability to switch off the ability to download Reels. Again, however, this ability is only for public accounts.

(4.) Mosseri did not mention if the downloaded Reels will have watermarks. An image posted by him, however, indicated that there will be an ‘Instagram’ logo, as well as the handle name.

What are Instagram Reels?

Introduced on August 5, 2020, these are ‘a way to create and discover short, entertaining videos’ on the Meta-owned platform.

With these, people can record, edit and share 15-second multi-clip videos with audio, effects, and new creative tools. These can then be shared with followers on Feeds, and made available to the wider community through Explore.

