iOS 18.1 roll out next week: Here’s why Apple Intelligence features to roll out in phases

Apple has confirmed to roll out the awaited iOS 18.1 update next week with Apple Intelligence features, bug fixes, and others. While the official roll-out date still stays under the covers, it is expected that eligible iPhone users will get a new update on October 28. Alongside iOS 18.1, Apple has also released developers' beta for iOS 18.2 showcasing several other AI features previewed at the WWDC 2024 event. iOS 18.1 rolling out next week with AI features and iOS 18.2 developed beta is also here. (Apple)

However, iPhone 16 series users were quite disappointed about the fact that their devices did not support Apple Intelligence out of the box. At the iPhone 16 event, Apple highlighted that the AI features will be rolled out by the end of 2024, but it left users thinking why? Therefore, to consumers, a clear understanding and Apple’s vision, Apple's head of software Craig Federighi talked about Apple Intelligence's phased rollout in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, explaining why it was crucial.

Why Apple Intelligence features are rolling out gradually?

We are aware of the fact that Apple Intelligence features are rolling out gradually to the end users, making them confused but why the phased rollout? Apple is rolling out the iOS 18.1 update with a few AI features such as writing tools, notifications summary, call recording, clean up, and others, leaving the other crucial features for future release. Therefore, to clarify Apple’s vision, Craig Federighit talked about why Apple is following the multi-phase approach for AI. During the interview with Joanna Stern, Federighit said, “You could put something out there and have it be sort of a mess. Apple's point of view is more like, 'Let's try to get each piece right and release it when it's ready.

The statement highlights how Apple focuses on being a perfectionist and focuses on maintaining its standards before bringing underdeveloped features or products to the market. Apart from phased roll-out, it was also highlighted how Apple is planning to bring a more private space for users with AI. Apple is claiming to use its own private cloud servers for tasks that require significant computing power to enhance user privacy and run features on-device.

Federighi also talked about how Apple Intelligence is different from AI chatbots, he said, “Those other chatbots are great if you want to ask a question about quantum mechanics, and then have them write a poem about it, but they won't open your garage or send a text message. Will these worlds converge? Of course.” Therefore, Apple is currently taking a measured approach before bringing anything to the market or something which is not fully prepared or tested thoroughly.