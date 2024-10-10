iOS 18.1 with Apple AI coming soon for iPhone 16, but these features are not coming – Check full list

iOS 18.1 is set to be a big update for iPhone 16 users, as it will introduce the standout feature—Apple Intelligence—for their devices. However, not all Apple Intelligence features are included in the iOS 18.1 update; Apple plans to release them in a staggered manner, reportedly until March. While you can expect some meaningful changes, such as the revamped Siri interface, Clean Up, writing tools, and more with the iOS 18.1 update, there is much that will not be included. Here, we will list all the features that will not be available at launch but will come with a future iOS 18 update. These Apple Intelligence features may not launch with iOS 18.1, which could be rolled out later this month.(Apple)

Image Playground - Expected With iOS 18.2

Similar to Google Pixel 9’s Pixel Studio, it will be available as a standalone app in iOS 18, but users will also have the option to use it in other first- and third-party apps. To use it, users will need to submit text-based prompts to receive subsequent images in return—just like Google’s Imagen 3 model and OpenAI's DALL-E 3. You will also be able to choose from three image styles: Animation, Illustration, and Sketch.

Genmoji - Expected With iOS 18.2

Genmoji, as the name suggests, will use generative AI to “generate” emojis. This means that whenever you are unable to find the ideal emoji for a text situation, you can simply create a custom one based on your preferences. This could be an instant hit when it launches, as it opens up a plethora of possibilities while texting.

Image Wand - Expected with iOS 18.2

Another image feature not included with iOS 18.1 is Image Wand; it will be integrated into apps like Notes and will function like Samsung’s Sketch-to-Image feature. All you need to do is create a rough sketch, and then Apple Intelligence will generate a full-fledged image from it.

Siri With On-Screen Awareness - Expected With iOS 18.3, iOS 18.4

Yes, you will receive a new version of Siri with iOS 18.1, but it won't be the complete update. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reports that Siri with on-screen awareness and the ability to take in-app actions will arrive with the iOS 18.4 update next March. Some functionality may even be introduced with iOS 18.3, expected in January or February next year.

Priority Notifications, Auto Mail Sorting

According to a report by MacRumors, Apple will also not include Priority Notifications and Auto Mail Sorting with iOS 18.1. Priority Notifications work by pushing the most important notifications to the top—ensuring they receive your immediate attention. The mail sorting feature allows for systematic organisation into respective categories, making it easier to find emails.

