iOS 18.1 with Apple Intelligence releasing soon: Why it’s special for iPhones

iPhone 16 series launched in September with iOS 18 update, however, the phones missed out on the Apple Intelligence features, leaving users disappointed. Now after a month of launch, Apple is expected to roll out its suite of AI features with the upcoming iOS 18.1 update in the coming days. These AI features will not only support compatible iPhones but will also come to iPads and Macs. Apple analyst reveals, Apple Intelligence roll-out date, check details.(Bloomberg)

As the month of October has begun, Apple is expected to roll out the Apple Intelligence features. However, rumours and beta versions revealed that not all previewed AI features will be rolled out in the initial release. Therefore, know when the iOS 18.1 update is expected to roll out and what’s coming along with the update.

iOS 18.1 roll-out date

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman report, the iOS 18.1 update with Apple Intelligence is expected to roll out on October 28, 2024. This showcases more than a month of delay in introducing AI features to the iPhone. However, Gurman highlighted that Apple is making sure that the new features and updates are stable and bug-free, which is causing a slight delay. Additionally, Apple is also making sure that its AI cloud servers are preferred to manage the user surge during the initial roll-out stages since the users are eagerly waiting to get their hands on the new Apple AI features.

In India, there is a slight uncertainty about how Apple will roll out the AI features in the region. Reports suggest that the company is expected to introduce these features in the USA and then in other regions. Therefore, if you are based in India, then you may have to wait a little longer than October 28.

iOS 18.1 Apple Intelligence features

According to previous reports and iOS 18.1 public beta users, the upcoming October update is expected to support a few Apple Intelligence features which were previewed at the WWDC 2024 event. The iOS 18.1 may introduce AI features such as AI-powered writing tools, notification summaries, memory and Clean Up in Photos, a new Siri interface and others. However, the update will miss out on several other crucial features such as Genmoji, Smarter Siri, ChatGPT integrations, and others which are confirmed to be rolled out by the end of 2024.