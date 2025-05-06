iOS 19 at WWDC 2025: New design, AI features, and multitasking tools

Apple is set to reveal new updates at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, which will begin on June 9. The tech giant is expected to introduce three major changes with iOS 19, focusing on design, artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, and multitasking enhancements. These updates are designed to enhance user experience, improve functionality, and solidify Apple’s position in the evolving tech industry. Apple is set to unveil iOS 19 with key updates at WWDC 2025 on June 9.(Apple)

The iOS 19 update is anticipated to bring several new features, here are three major updates we can expect:

1. Redesigned User Interface

According to the 9to5Mac report, a major redesign of iOS 19 is on the horizon. Apple is reportedly overhauling the interface with significant changes that aim to simplify navigation, improve speed, and enhance convenience. According to leaks, the design will maintain a balance between familiarity and modernity. The navigation bar, for instance, might float above the content in apps that previously used tab bars. Additionally, a search bar could be integrated, making the interface more intuitive. While the design will not drastically depart from iOS 18, the planned changes will be noticeable and functional, which will improve the overall user experience.

2. Third-Party AI Integrations

Building on the launch of Apple Intelligence, iOS 19 is set to expand its AI capabilities with more third-party integrations. Last year, Apple introduced AI features powered by its own large language models (LLMs) and integrated ChatGPT into Siri and its writing tools. iOS 19 is expected to follow the same approach, which will incorporate third-party AI options, with Google Gemini likely being among the new models. These integrations will offer users a wider range of AI tools while enhancing the functionality of Siri and other Apple applications.

3. Stage Manager for External Displays

Apple is reportedly working on a major multitasking upgrade for iPhones that connects to external displays. iOS 19 is expected to include a Stage Manager-like feature that allows multiple apps to run simultaneously on a connected display, much like the functionality currently available on iPadOS. This feature is particularly relevant as the iPhone continues to grow in power. Additionally, with the launch of the iPhone Fold next year, Apple could be gathering valuable feedback from users to refine multitasking features in preparation for this new device. This update is part of a broader plan to improve multitasking across Apple’s devices.

iOS 19 Release Date

The official unveiling of iOS 19 will take place during the WWDC keynote on June 9, where the design refresh, expanded AI tools, and multitasking interface form only part of the expected announcement. Other rumoured features include updates to Siri’s AI capabilities and new functionalities for AirPods.