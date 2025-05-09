iOS 19 unveiling soon: iPhones set for major redesign and AI boost

Apple is set to unveil iOS 19, its next-generation software update for iPhones, during the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2025, scheduled for 9 June. According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, this version could mark the biggest visual redesign since iOS 7, with the company reportedly drawing design inspiration from visionOS, the operating system powering the Vision Pro headset. Alongside visual changes, iOS 19 is also tipped to introduce major AI-powered upgrades. (Apple)

Expected UI changes include translucent menus, floating tab bars, rounded icons, and new translucent buttons, all aimed at delivering a more immersive and dynamic user experience.

Siri to Get Smarter with Apple Intelligence

Alongside visual changes, iOS 19 is also tipped to introduce major AI-powered upgrades. Apple’s voice assistant, Siri, will reportedly receive more intelligent contextual suggestions, thanks to the integration of what’s internally referred to as Apple Intelligence.

The Health app is also likely to be enhanced, with a new AI-based personal coaching system. This feature is expected to provide users with custom fitness advice, nutrition tracking, and expert-guided video workouts, enhancing Apple’s wellness ecosystem.

New Features Focused on Security and Communication

Privacy and messaging will also get a boost. As per leaks, iOS 19 will bring end-to-end encryption to RCS messaging, making cross-platform communication—particularly with Android users—more secure. Apple had earlier confirmed plans to support the RCS standard by 2025.

Another headline feature is real-time language translation. Using AI, iPhones running iOS 19 will reportedly be able to listen to foreign-language conversations and translate them instantly, delivering audio feedback via AirPods—a potential game-changer for travellers and multilingual users.

Device Compatibility Stretches Back to iPhone 11

The first developer beta is expected to drop immediately after WWDC, with a public release scheduled for September alongside the launch of the iPhone 17 series.

According to reports, iOS 19 will support the following devices:

iPhone 16 series (including 16e and Pro models)

iPhone 15, 14, 13, and 12 lineups (including Mini and Pro variants)

iPhone 11 series

iPhone SE (2nd and 3rd generation)

With an emphasis on design, intelligence, and user privacy, iOS 19 is shaping up to be Apple’s most transformative mobile OS in years.