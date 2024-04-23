iPad Air, Pro 2024 launch? 5 things to expect from Apple's May 7 event

Apple has announced a special event scheduled for May 7, during which it is expected to unveil new iPads and accessories after a long period. The invite, titled "Let Loose," showcases an image seemingly of an Apple Pencil, hinting of the big screen release. The event is set to begin at 7:30pm Indian time. Apple is expected to unveil new iPad Pro and iPad Air models on May 7 event.

"Pencil us in for May 7!" Apple chief executive Tim Cook said in an X post.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

If new iPads are launched, Apple will break a long silence by introducing new versions of the iPad. Steve Jobs first introduced the iPad in 2010, but there haven't been any major updates for a while. Sales of the tablet have also slowed down.

“Both the iPad Air and iPad Pro are considered “constrained” at Apple retail - and Apple won’t be replenishing stock of any current model. That’s as good an indicator as any that both are being replaced May 7,” Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said in an X post.

ALSO READ- Apple planning to launch stores in New Delhi, Noida, Bengaluru and Pune: Report

Check expected features of new iPad Air and Pro

1. The upcoming release will include updated versions of both the iPad Pro and iPad Air models, Bloomberg reported.

2. The iPad Pro lineup is expected to get sharper OLED displays, while the refreshed iPad Air will offer a new 12.9-inch screen option, expanding the range of display sizes available for consumers., the report said.

3. The upcoming 12.9-inch iPad Air is expected to feature a mini-LED screen, offering benefits such as higher contrast ratio, brightness, and deeper blacks compared to LCD panels, a report from 9to5Mac said.

4. The iPad Pro models will run the new M3 chip and work with redesigned versions of the Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil. However, the iPad Air will not receive a revamped Magic Keyboard accessory.

ALSO READ- In big blow to Mark Zuckerberg, China forces Apple to remove WhatsApp, Threads from App Store

5. According to the report, Apple is rumoured to relocate the front-facing FaceTime camera to the landscape side of the device, aligning it properly when used in landscape mode or with the Magic Keyboard. It will also sport a redesigned camera bump with a vertically-oriented design.