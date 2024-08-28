iPhone 16 launch: Why buying iPhone 16 Pro Max at release might be challenging

iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro models are set to be unveiled during Apple’s ‘It’s Glowtime’ event on 9 September next month. With the launch just around the corner, Apple enthusiasts and prospective buyers are eagerly anticipating the chance to acquire the latest devices. However, it may not be easy to get your hands on the iPhone 16 Pro, particularly the iPhone 16 Pro Max, near the launch date. Historically, both the Indian and global markets have faced stock shortages due to overwhelming demand, leading to extended delivery times and delays. iPhone 16 Pro Max, and iPhone 16 Pro are expected to look similar to the iPhone 15 Pro models.(Shaurya Sharma - HT Tech)

Last year, I exclusively reported that offline retailers hoarded stock of the iPhone 15 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro Max—selling units at inflated prices—typically around ₹20,000 above the Indian MRP. This created a significant stock deficit in the market, forcing buyers to pay more than the MRP and often to purchase costly accessories alongside their phone.

This is not a new trend; the same pattern has been observed in the Indian market over recent years—everyone rushes to buy the latest iPhone, only for stocks to be scarce during the initial months.

Also Read: iPhone 16 launch: 5 major upgrades to expect at Apple event 2024 ‘Glowtime’ on September 9

Here’s What You Need To Do To Secure iPhone 16 Pro At MRP If You Want One At Launch

If you are determined to get the latest iPhone at launch, there are a few steps to increase your chances: Firstly, be quick to pre-order the devices once pre-orders go live on Apple’s website in India. Another option is to contact your local Apple third-party retailer, such as Imagine, and other reliable Apple retail partners as soon as the new devices are announced to find out when they will start accepting bookings for the new devices—so, pre-book as soon as you are notified.

Yes, being quick with your pre-order is the only way to secure a unit around the launch window; don’t simply expect to walk into an Apple Store at launch and walk out with a Pro model. While there could be exceptions, given that India currently has only two official Apple Stores, the demand will be substantial.

Also Read: iPhone SE 4 launch timeline tipped: Apple’s powerful mid-ranger expected to launch in…

A Silver Lining This Year As Stocks May Improve

Recently, The Elec reported that Apple is preparing to have more stock of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max this year compared to last year, which may help with the stock situation at launch.

Additionally, recent reports have suggested that Apple, for the first time, is producing India-made iPhone 16 Pro units at Foxconn’s Tamil Nadu plant. This means India may have first-hand access to this stock, potentially improving availability.

That said, it is still advisable to order your device as soon as pre-orders go live to be sure and avoid paying premium prices to offline retailers.

Also Read: Samsung’s most expensive phone likely to launch on September 25, expected to cost over Rs…