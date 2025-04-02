iPhone 16 Pro gets 16,455 off on Amazon: Here's how this deal works

The iPhone 16 Pro has been out for several months now, and since then, its price has dropped significantly. On Amazon and Flipkart, prices currently hover between ₹1,12,000 and ₹1,10,000. But what if we told you that you could get it even cheaper by combining ongoing bank offers on Amazon? The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB in White Titanium can be purchased for ₹1,03,455, which is a great deal for what the phone offers. A man checks an iPhone 16 Pro Max as the new iPhone 16 series smartphones go on sale at an Apple store in Beijing, China September 20, 2024. REUTERS//File Photo(Florence Lo/Reuters)

iPhone 16 Pro For ₹ 1,03,455: Deal Explained

The iPhone 16 Pro 128GB in the White Titanium colourway is currently listed at ₹1,10,900, which is ₹9,000 off its MRP. However, if you have an Amazon ICICI Pay Credit Card, you can avail an instant ₹2,000 discount, bringing the price down to ₹1,08,900.

The real discount, however, comes into play with an additional 5% cashback for Amazon Prime members, amounting to ₹5,445. This cashback will be credited after your billing cycle. This brings the net effective price down to ₹1,03,455, a total of ₹16,445 off the MRP.

Is The iPhone 16 Pro Worth Buying Now?

The iPhone 16 Pro was released back in September, and now, six months later, some of you might be wondering whether to buy the latest Pro model or wait for the iPhone 17 Pro series.

If you're in the market for a brand-new iPhone and don’t want to compromise, the iPhone 16 Pro still holds its own with the Apple A18 Pro chipset, professional-grade videography, and a highly reliable stills camera. However, its design remains similar to previous Pro models.

If you're willing to wait and want a fresh new design, rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Pro models could offer exactly that. So, if you can hold off until September, we’d recommend waiting. But if design is not a concern and you simply want the core iPhone experience now, the iPhone 16 Pro will continue to serve you well for years to come.