iPhone 16 Pro Max price drops by Rs.12000 on Amazon- Check latest offers

Holi is just around the corner, making it a perfect time to upgrade your smartphone with huge deals and discounts on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon. If you are searching for a feature-filled flagship smartphone, then iPhone 16 Pro Max would be a perfect choice. The smartphone not only offers performance but it comes with an impressive camera and advanced AI features, which makes it one of the best flagship smartphones. Since it's a new generation model, it will come with a huge price tag, however, Amazon is offering a great discount, allowing buyers to get it at a reasonable price. Therefore, know how you can get the iPhone 16 Pro Max at a discounted price from Amazon. Check out the latest deals on iPhone 16 Pro Max to get maximum benefits on your purchase.(Bloomberg)

iPhone 16 Pro Max discount and offers

The iPhone 16 Pro Max retails for Rs.144900 for the 256GB storage variant. However, Amazon is providing a great 6% discount on the flagship smartphone, allowing buyers to get it at just Rs.135900. Apart from e-commerce discount, buyers can also avail bank and exchange offers to get additional discount on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Bank offers: Buyers can get a flat Rs.3000 instant discount on SBI, ICICI, and Kotak Bank Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.86940. Buyers can also avail Rs.2000 instant discount on ICICI Credit CBCC Credit Card transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs.86940.

Exchange offer: With exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs.27350 off on iPhone 16 Pro Max. However, the exchange value will be based on the smartphone's model and working conditions. For instance, if you have iPhone 14 Pro in a flawless condition, then you can get a full exchange limit value.

Is iPhone 16 Pro Max worth the hype?

With the iPhone 16 series, Apple has introduced significant performance enhancements including the introduction of Apple Intelligence. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is powered by the A18 Pro chip, offering flagship performance. It also comes with a top-notch camera setup that includes a 48MP Fusion camera, a 48MP ultrawide camera, and a 12MP periscope lens camera. The smartphone also comes with a new camera control button which can manage several camera app functionalities with a simple touch. This new button can also activate Visual Intelligence, which is an AI-powered feature. Therefore, iPhone 16 Pro Max could be an ideal upgrade for this year.

