iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 Pro in India get most useful Apple AI feature- Know what it is

Apple iPhones in India received a major software upgrade with the iOS 18.4 update. The upgrade not only brought new features but also introduced Apple Intelligence in India, making the iPhones even more powerful and advanced after a long wait. Well, Apple Intelligence is not a new concept since it was already for users outside of India. Now, with Apple AI features, iPhone users in India can take advantage of writing tools, ChatGPT integration, smarter Siri, Genmoji, and much more. However, there is one such useful iPhone 16 series exclusive feature which is now rolling out to iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max, and the iPhone 16e. Know about this AI feature and how you can use it on a daily basis. Apple brings its most useful AI feature to iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 Pro with iOS 18.4.(Apple)

Also read: iPhone 16 price dropped by Rs.9000 on Flipkart: Know about the latest discounts

iPhone 16e and iPhone 15 Pro get Visual Intelligence with iOS 18.4

With the launch of iPhone 16e, Apple introduced the Action Button for its affordable smartphone. While the functionality of the button remains similar, Apple added the AI-powered Visual Intelligence feature to the Action Button as a shortcut, and it instantly became the talk of the town. Now, you may wonder why it is a big deal. Well, Visual Intelligence was an iPhone 16 series exclusive feature since it required a camera control button to activate the feature. While the iPhone 16e is also an iPhone 16 series model, it created much anticipation for the feature to roll out the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Also read: iOS 19 update rumours: Apple may drop support for several older iPhones and iPads - Details

Therefore, with the iOS 18.4 update, Apple rolled out a new Visual Intelligence shortcut, bringing it to the control centre, as well as the Action Button for iPhone 15 Pro models and the iPhone 16e. This is one of the most useful AI features which can be used on a daily basis. Therefore, know about all the Visual Intelligence use cases to make the most of AI.

Visual Intelligence use cases

If you activate Visual Intelligence via the control centre or Action Button, you can point the phone’s camera towards the text to summarise, translate or read aloud, making text interaction easier. Brings Search option: Users can also use this feature search function similar to how we use the Google Lens. When you place the object in front of camera, you will get two options: Ask and Search, therefore, click on the search button to find similar items on the web.

Also read: iPhone 16e battery size revealed: Here's how it stands against other iPhone 16 models

3. ChatGPT integration: On the other hand, the Ask button lets you interact with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, enabling users to ask multiple relevant questions. From objects, places to text, users can ask anything to ChatGPT via Visual Intelligence.

4. iPhone users can also use this feature to get business details such as services, contact information, reviews, and much more.