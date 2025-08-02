iPhone 16e available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Freedom Festival- Check deals and offers

This year, Apple introduced a new flagship model, the iPhone 16e, but at an affordable price in comparison to other iPhone 16 models. Even before launch, the smartphone gained much popularity for its premium offering. Now, due to its affordability, many may have already purchased or have a plan to get the new iPhone 16e. With the Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale, the iPhone 16e price has drastically reduced, allowing smartphone buyers to get this flagship at a reasonable price. Therefore, check out the latest offers and deals on smartphones before the sale runs out. iPhone 16e available at 17% discount during Amazon Great Freedom Festival(Apple)

Amazon Great Freedom Festival sale: Apple iPhone 16e discount

Apple iPhone 16e originally retails for Rs. 59,900 for 128GB in India. However, buyers can get it for just Rs. 49,999 during the Amazon sale. This gives buyers a whopping 17% discount on the newly launched model. Alongside the sale discount, Amazon is also offering exciting bank and exchange offers on the smartphone for a greater deal.

Buyers can avail 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1000 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions at a minimum purchase value of Rs. 5000. With an exchange offer, buyers can get up to Rs. 33,400 off on iPhone 16e. However, the final exchange rate will be based on the smartphone model and working conditions. For instance, if you have been using the iPhone 11, and it is still in good working condition, then you can get up to Rs. 11,800 off on the purchase.

Why should you buy the Apple iPhone 16e?

Despite being an affordable flagship, the Apple iPhone 16e offers all the new flagship features such as Apple Intelligence and Action Button. The smartphone also features a 6.1-inch OLED display that offers a great display experience. The iPhone 16e is powered by the latest A18 processor paired with 8GB of RAM; therefore, the smartphone is also ready for future AI upgrades.

For photography, the iPhone 16e features a 48MP fusion camera on the rear panel and a 12MP selfie camera. The smartphone also offers better battery life than the iPhone 16, making it a reliable iPhone given the discounted price. If you want to know more about the iPhone 16e, there is a link to the detailed review.