iPhone 17 Air battery leak reveals how slim it might be

Rumours about the iPhone 17 Air have been circulating for some time, with multiple leaks pointing towards its extreme thinness. Most recently, alleged images of the iPhone 17 Air's battery have surfaced online. The images, posted on the Korean blog Naver, are said to be of the iPhone 17 Air's battery and are shown in comparison to the battery of the iPhone 17 Pro. iPhone 17 Air is expected to be the thinnest iPhone to date.(Majin Bu/ X)

iPhone 17 Air Battery Pictured: What It Could Look Like

The blog states that the battery is only 2.49mm thick and has an unusual L-shaped design, which differs from how batteries typically look.

The battery is extremely thin, and one image clearly shows it is less than half the thickness of the one intended for the iPhone 17 Pro. Both batteries appear to have steel coverings; however, this information should be treated with caution, as the phones have not yet been launched or gone under a teardown for confirmation.

iPhone 17 Air's alleged battery(yeux1122/Naver)

This leak further suggests just how thin the iPhone 17 Air could be. Numerous reports have repeatedly suggested that the iPhone 17 Air will be Apple's thinnest phone ever, surpassing the iPhone 6, with a rumoured thickness of between 5.5mm and 5.8mm, whilst some speculate it could be less than 6mm. The phone is expected to have a battery of around 2,900 mAh, which is not particularly large.

iPhone 17 Family

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to be launched alongside the iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the standard iPhone 17 model. Notably, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to replace the iPhone 16 Plus from last year, much like how the Plus lineup replaced the Mini lineup with the iPhone 14 series. While the pricing remains unknown, several reports suggest it will be positioned between the standard iPhone 17 and the Pro models considering the expected A19 chip (not A19 Pro), and the single rear camera setup.