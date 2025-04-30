iPhone 17 Air expected to be thinner than iPhone 16 Pro- Report

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 series is generating significant buzz ahead of its anticipated launch later this year. Among the expected models is the iPhone 17 Air, which is rumoured to replace the iPhone 17 Plus and bring a new, ultra-thin design that could make it the slimmest iPhone ever made. Apple's upcoming iPhone 17 Air could be the thinnest iPhone yet, according to a new report.(Unbox Therapy)

iPhone 17 Air: Design Leaks Spark Excitement

The iPhone 17 Air has become a subject of much discussion among tech enthusiasts, especially with several leaks offering sneak peeks at the device’s design. Images and videos showing dummy units have surfaced online, which have sparked more speculation about the upcoming iPhone 17 series. Recently, a video from Sam Kohl on the AppleTrack YouTube channel (via 9to5Mac) featured a comparison between physical models of the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. These models are said to be close to the final designs expected for this fall’s release.

Kohl’s video walks through the latest rumors and reports surrounding the iPhone 17 series, with particular focus on the Air model. The slim profile of the iPhone 17 Air caught attention, with some even questioning whether the unit may have bent slightly, which could spark debates around the device’s structural integrity. Apple is known for its sleek designs, but achieving ultra-thinness often presents challenges in terms of durability.

Not only does the iPhone 17 Air appear to be notably thinner than its predecessors, but it is also likely to offer a fresh design compared to earlier models. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max are expected to feature prominent camera bars, while the iPhone 17 will maintain a design very similar to the iPhone 16 Pro. This means the Air will be the standout model in terms of design for those looking for something more refined.

Earlier this week, a well-known tipster, Majin Bu, shared a real-life image of what is believed to be the iPhone 17 Air. The image showcases a sleek pill-shaped camera bump with a single lens and flash on the rear. Interestingly, the back panel appears to have a matte finish, and the volume rocker and Action Button are positioned on the left side. The absence of an Apple logo on the prototype suggests that this may still be an early version of the device, with the final model likely undergoing design changes.

iPhone 17 Air: Key Features (Expected)

The iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature some notable upgrades in terms of performance and display. Rumours suggest that the iPhone 17 Air could be as thin as 5.65mm, making it an incredibly sleek device. It is also expected to feature Apple's upcoming A19 chipset, a 6.9-inch LTPO display with Dynamic Island and the removal of the SIM card tray. The iPhone 17 Air could also come equipped with 12GB of RAM and a USB-C port, along with redesigned speaker grilles. Notably, the image lacks an Apple logo, which could indicate that the unit is still in prototype form and subject to changes before its official release.

On the camera front, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to pack a 48MP rear camera, with a 24MP front-facing camera for selfies. This model is likely to be unveiled in September, alongside the other iPhone 17 models, at Apple’s annual fall keynote event.