iPhone 17 Air is likely to adopt iPhone 16 Pro's metal battery cover, but at a cost

Apple is expected to launch the new ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air next month. This new model is likely to take the place of the Plus variant and will compete with the Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge due to its slimness. Over the past few months, several rumours surrounding the iPhone 17 Air have surfaced, giving us a glimpse of what Apple may reveal. Now, in a latest leak, the ultra-thin iPhone's battery pack image was leaked, showcasing an iPhone 16 Pro-like metal cover. However, the lower battery capacity could still be a major concern for buyers.

iPhone 17 Air battery

A tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter) shared an image post revealing an L-shaped battery pack of the iPhone 17 Air. In the image, the battery pack consisted of a metal casing, similar to what the iPhone 16 Pro model has to manage heat dissipation. It was further highlighted that the battery could pack about a 2,900 mAh battery, since the iPhone 17 Air is expected to be 5.5mm slim in measure. While the smartphone is expected to get a Pro upgrade, it will likely retain the lower battery capacity as expected earlier.

Therefore, the iPhone 17 Air could have the shortest battery life among other latest iPhone models. Despite these expected shortcomings, the smartphone is expected to come with a phone case with an integrated battery pack. While it will be sold separately, but it could give buyers a few extra hours of run time. Apart from the optional phone case, the iOS 26 will also come with a new “Adaptive Power Mode” that will reduce background activities to increase the battery life of the smartphone.

iPhone 17 Air: What to expect

While many of us are concerned about iPhone 17 Air’s battery life, the smartphone is also expected to offer some powerful features. Firstly, it will likely be backed by the A19 chip coupled with 12GB RAM. The ultra-thin iPhone could feature a 48MP single rear camera and a 24MP selfie camera. The smartphone is also expected to feature a 6.5-inch OLED display that could offer a 120Hz refresh rate. Lastly, it is expected to feature MagSafe charging, a Camera Control button, and an Action Button, despite having a slimmer build. Therefore, apart from battery and camera compromises, the iPhone 17 Air looks quite promising.