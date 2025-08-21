iPhone 17 launch: Apple Bengaluru store goes official, offering free...

Apple is strengthening its retail presence in India with the launch of its third official store, Apple Hebbal in Bengaluru, just days before the much-anticipated iPhone 17 series launch. The new outlet follows the success of Apple BKC in Mumbai and Apple Saket in New Delhi, marking another milestone in the company’s India journey. Apple Hebbal will be offering services similar to what Apple BKC and Saket offers. The information about the Apple Hebbal store is already live on Apple’s official India website.(Apple)

Apple Hebbal Location and Opening Date

According to Apple India’s official website, the Apple Hebbal store will open on 2 September 2025. It will be located at:

F-39-F-43, Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 560092.

The store listing has already gone live online, giving customers an early look at the services on offer.

What Customers Can Expect

Just like Apple’s other flagship Indian stores, Apple Hebbal will feature:

-Apple Specialists to assist customers in choosing products.

-A dedicated area for ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, which users can book online to learn creative and technical skills.

-Genius Bar support for troubleshooting and repairs.

-Free engraving services on newly purchased products.

-Delivery and in-store pickup options for online orders through the Apple India website.

These features are designed to deliver the same premium retail experience that Apple customers enjoy globally.

Free Wallpaper and Music Playlist

To mark the launch, Apple has released a special Bengaluru-themed wallpaper for free download, along with a curated Apple Hebbal playlist on Apple Music. Both celebrate the city’s vibrant culture and the arrival of the new store.

Why It Matters

The launch of Apple Hebbal comes at a strategically important moment, just before the global debut of the iPhone 17 series. With Bengaluru being India’s tech hub, Apple’s expansion into the city is expected to draw huge footfall, especially from young professionals and students who form a large part of Apple’s growing customer base in the country.

By offering free engraving, in-store pickup, Genius Bar support, and creative sessions, Apple is aiming to build deeper engagement with its users in India, one of its fastest-growing markets.