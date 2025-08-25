iPhone 17 launch: Not Kolkata or Hyderabad! 4th Apple Store to open in Pune next week

Maharashtra is getting its second Apple Store and it’s coming up in Pune, next week. According to a report by The Indian Express, Apple is set to open its first official retail store in Pune at KOPA Mall, Koregaon Park, in early September. The outlet will span 10,000 sq ft, making it the company’s fourth exclusive store in India after Mumbai and Delhi, with another launch expected soon in Bengaluru. The official dates and information for the Apple Store in Pune is yet to be announced by Apple India. Apple opts to have official retail stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune with no official plans for other metro cities such as Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.(Dhiraj Singh/Bloomberg)

Apple will now have official stores in Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune before other metro cities like Chennai, Kolkata and Hyderabad.

Senior Apple executives from the United States are likely to attend the opening. The event is expected to create buzz as it comes just ahead of Apple’s annual global showcase on September 9, where the latest iPhone will be unveiled.

Apple has been steadily expanding its presence in India in recent years, including ramping up local iPhone production. The move is seen as part of a broader strategy to strengthen operations in India while cutting back reliance on China.

Meanwhile, Apple has confirmed that it is opening its third official retail store in India, named Apple Hebbal, on September 2, 2025. The outlet will be located at Phoenix Mall of Asia, Bellary Road, Byatarayanapura, Bengaluru, with the details already listed on Apple’s official India website.

Apple Hebbal will offer the same services as the company’s other Indian stores. Customers will find Apple Specialists to assist with purchases, a Genius Bar for support, and spaces for ‘Today at Apple’ sessions, which can be booked online. The store will also provide complimentary engraving on newly purchased products.

Mobile Finder: iPhone 17 Pro Max LATEST specs, features, and price