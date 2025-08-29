iPhone 17 launch: This UP-born man to be key Apple Event 2025...

Apple’s much-anticipated iPhone 17 launch event in September 2025 is expected to be one of the biggest tech showcases of the year. While most of the attention will naturally be on the new iPhones, accessories, and ecosystem updates, an Indian-born executive is set to play a crucial role on the global stage. Sabih Khan, COO at Apple, hailing from Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, is expected to once again take centre stage in Cupertino. His presence not only highlights Apple’s global leadership but also serves as a source of pride for India, as one of the most important product unveilings in the world will feature a leader with roots in the country. Keywords like iPhone 17 India price, Apple Event 2025, iPhone 17 launch date, iPhone 17 Pro Max, Sabih Khan Apple are already buzzing as excitement builds. iPhone 17 launch at Awe dropping Apple event has been announced for 9 September 2025 at 10 a.m. PT, which is 10:30 p.m. IST.(Apple)

On 8 July, Apple announced that Khan would take over from Jeff Williams as COO later this month, completing a “long-planned succession” as Williams retires before year’s end. Williams will remain with Apple overseeing the design team and Apple Watch until then, when those teams will report directly to CEO Tim Cook.

Who is Sabih Khan?

Born in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, Khan moved to Singapore during his childhood before heading to the United States. He holds dual bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and economics from Tufts University, and a master’s in mechanical engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI).

Khan began his career at GE Plastics before joining Apple in 1995, initially in procurement. Promoted to SVP of Operations in 2019, he has since overseen Apple’s global supply chain, including planning, manufacturing, logistics, and supplier responsibility programs, playing a central role in product availability and green manufacturing initiatives.

Tim Cook on Khan’s appointment

Tim Cook praised Khan as “a brilliant strategist” and a central architect of Apple’s supply chain. He highlighted Khan’s leadership in advanced manufacturing, the expansion of Apple’s U.S. manufacturing footprint, and driving environmental sustainability, including a 60% reduction in Apple’s carbon footprint.

Jeff Williams, reflecting on his decades-long tenure, expressed confidence in Khan’s leadership, calling him “the most talented operations executive on the planet.”

Role in the iPhone 17 launch

Sabih Khan’s elevation comes just in time for the iPhone 17 series unveiling, where he is expected to play a prominent role, particularly in discussing Apple’s manufacturing resilience and supply chain innovations that ensure seamless product launch globally. His operational leadership will be pivotal in managing the logistics, production ramp-up, and delivery of the new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max models.

What this means for Indian representation

Khan’s rise is a milestone for India-origin executives in Silicon Valley. Often described as Apple’s “central architect” of operations, his appointment resonates in India as a symbol of global influence and opportunity.

As Apple continues expanding its manufacturing base in India, his leadership underscores broader industry ties between the company and the country.