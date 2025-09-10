iPhone 17 launched at ‘Awe Dropping’ event but Apple did not launch…

Apple Event 2025 lived up to its reputation with headline launches including the iPhone 17 series, AirPods Pro 3, and Apple Watch Series 11. The showcase, which wrapped in under 80 minutes, kept the spotlight on its core devices. Yet, several rumoured products that had generated buzz ahead of the keynote remained conspicuously absent. Apple unveiled the iPhone 17 series at the much-awaited 'Awe Dropping' event. However, several rumoured products were missing.

AirPods Pro with infrared camera sensor

Speculation had hinted at two AirPods Pro 3 variants, with one featuring an infrared camera. While Apple launched the regular version, no mention was made of the advanced model, which industry watchers now expect sometime next year.

AirTag 2

Reports earlier this year suggested a fall debut for the second-generation AirTag. Bloomberg even noted that the tracker was nearly ready for market. But Apple opted not to include it in this lineup, leaving open the possibility of a quieter press release or an October unveiling.

M5 iPad Pro

Some believed Apple would refresh the iPad Pro on the 10th anniversary of the original launch. However, the rumoured M5-powered model was missing, signalling that iPad enthusiasts may need to wait a little longer.

Apple Vision Pro 2

Despite chatter about a second-generation Vision Pro with an upgraded M4 or M5 chip, the event offered no updates on Apple’s mixed reality headset. Analysts still expect an announcement later this year.

Apple TV 4K and HomePod mini 2

A refreshed Apple TV 4K with an A17 Pro chip and the next-generation HomePod mini were both widely discussed before the event. Neither made an appearance, though both remain on track for release before year-end, according to industry leaks.

No F1 streaming deal

Some fans speculated Apple would use the stage to announce a Formula 1 streaming rights agreement. That deal remains unresolved, with Liberty Media hinting more talks are needed before confirmation.

A black iPhone 17 Pro

Lastly, hopes for a black iPhone 17 Pro fell flat. Apple unveiled the Pro models in silver, deep blue, and cosmic orange, a bold addition that still managed to turn heads.

While the event was packed with major product launches, the absence of these anticipated announcements leaves the door open for Apple to surprise fans in the months ahead.