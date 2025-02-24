iPhone 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air CAD renders leaked: Here's what Apple must get right

The iPhone 17 series has long been rumoured to receive a major overhaul, and this expectation seems justified. The iPhone 16 models, particularly the Pro variants, have largely retained the same design as the iPhone 15 Pro, with Apple going for the same key design language. While the size has increased slightly, distinguishing the iPhone 16 Pro from the iPhone 15 Pro—especially in the mainstay colours (especialy Natural Titanium)—remains challenging from a distance. Even up close, some may struggle to notice the difference. However, the new Camera Control button does offer a clear point of distinction. The iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to be Apple's upcoming iPhone releases this year.(Majin Bu/X)

That said, it goes without saying but Apple is in desperate need of a major redesign to sustain interest, which seems to have been waning, with reports of Apple Intelligence reportedly not been enough to reignite excitement.

Now, amid this, the iPhone 17 series is expected to introduce a major redesign, as highlighted by a recent leak from tipster Majin Bu on X (formerly Twitter). The tipster has shared fresh CAD renders of the entire iPhone 17 lineup, indicating several major changes.

New iPhone 17 series renders revealed: What they hint

The leaked renders showcase four smartphones: two appear to be the iPhone 17 Pro models (iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max), one resembles the standard iPhone 17, and the last one seems to match rumours of an "iPhone 17 Air" or “iPhone 17 Slim.”

These renders immediately suggest a redesign, featuring a camera bar integrated into the camera housing, making the module significantly larger. However, the triangular camera setup on the iPhone 17 Pro models remains unchanged, still positioned in the top left corner. Meanwhile, the LiDAR sensor and what appears to be the flash have been repositioned towards the right side of the camera module, encompassing the entire setup.

As for the iPhone 17 Air, it features a single-camera setup placed on a raised camera island in the upper half of the phone. The standard iPhone 17, however, does not seem to be undergoing significant design changes, which is expected—especially since the iPhone 16 already differs from the iPhone 15. Apple may not want to introduce drastic alterations so soon.

Apple must get the design right

Apple has built a strong brand identity, where people can instantly recognise a Pro iPhone. While these renders indicate changes, it remains unclear how they will look in real life.

Reports suggest that Apple might switch from titanium to aluminium as the primary material for the iPhone 17 Pro models. However, titanium is undeniably the more premium material, and reverting to aluminium could feel like a downgrade that no one wants.

All things considered, Apple should ensure the design remains familiar while introducing meaningful improvements. A drastic departure could alienate existing users, but at the same time, it might attract new buyers.

It's also worth noting that since the camera housing appears larger in the renders, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that the sensors themselves could be slightly bigger. If Apple is indeed designing a larger camera module, one would hope it includes larger sensors and improvements to other components, such as upgrading the telephoto lens to 48-megapixel from the current 12-megapixel 5x shooter.