iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: My wishlist for Apple’s next big launch

The iPhone 16 Pro is a refined device. It offers more of the same as the iPhone 15 series did, but does everything slightly better—slightly better cameras, a slightly larger screen, and slightly improved battery life. This results in a marginally better overall experience, coupled with new additions like Apple Intelligence and the Camera Control button. That being said, the key word here is slight. The past few generations have seen only incremental upgrades. With the iPhone 17 Pro, Apple certainly needs to step up its game in terms of both features and design. Here, I voice what I want from the next big Apple flagship, and how it should improve compared to the iPhone 15 Pro models.

iPhone 17 Pro Needs A Revamped Design

The iPhone 17 Pro needs a revamped design. Don’t get me wrong—the iPhone 16 Pro looks and feels premium, thanks to its titanium build and impeccable fit and finish. However, it looks almost identical to previous models. You wouldn't be able to tell it apart from the iPhone 15 Pro unless you spotted the new Camera Control button. In fact, Apple has stuck with the same rear design since the iPhone 12 Pro. It’s time for something fresh—something that truly grips everyone’s attention.

While we’re at it, we hope Apple introduces vibrant colours to the Pro lineup. The standard iPhone models get fun shades like yellow, red, and blue, while Pro users are limited to muted tones. It’s time Apple gave Pro users the freedom to express themselves through colour as well.

Small Yet Meaningful Tweaks

The Camera Control button could also be positioned slightly higher. Right now, especially on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, it feels too low. If the iPhone 17 Pro Max had its button just a centimetre higher, it would be much more comfortable to use. This adjustment would also help balance the pressure while pressing the button, reducing camera shake and improving overall usability.

Major Camera Upgrades Needed

Apple’s iPhones have always had reliable cameras—they’re a safe bet. However, flagships like the Vivo X200 Pro have raised the bar for photography, offering some of the best photo quality on a smartphone. Yes, Apple still leads in video quality, but when it comes to photos, there’s room for improvement.

Here’s hoping Apple finally listens and delivers a truly class-leading photography experience with the iPhone 17 Pro. While content creators rely on video, the majority of users prioritise photos.

So, alongside pro video features like ProRes Log, a better photo-taking experience would significantly shift the narrative in Apple’s favour.

Apple, Please Bring Fast Charging

The iPhone 16 Pro series already offers great battery life, with noticeable improvements over the iPhone 15 Pro. The base model, in particular, comfortably lasts a full working day. In my experience, I can get through a day with around 20% battery left, even with mixed usage—taking photos and videos, replying constantly on WhatsApp, and handling a lot of calls as a journalist.

However, the charging experience still frustrates me. Compared to flagships like the OnePlus 13 and iQOO 13, charging the iPhone feels painfully slow. While Apple doesn’t need to introduce ultra-fast 100W charging, it should at least offer a middle ground—perhaps 50W or 65W fast charging. This would allow a full charge in around 45 to 50 minutes, making a significant difference for users and saving valuable time.