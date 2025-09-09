iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Top 5 last-minute upgrades to expect ahead of Apple event

Apple’s “Awe-Dropping” event is about an hour away, which means the iPhone 17 launch is finally here. While we wait to get a first look at the new iPhone 17 series, several leaks around the models have circulated across the internet, giving an early preview of what Apple may unveil. With new models coming, Apple is also expected to discontinue some of its previous generation phones, including the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Therefore, if you’re planning to upgrade, you may have to get the latest iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max models. Hence, we have found 5 last-minute upgrades that are expected to be announced today. iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: Planning for an upgrade? Here are the 5 biggest last-minute upgrades we expect to be announced at the Apple event.(Amazon)

iPhone 17 Pro vs iPhone 16 Pro: 5 BIGGEST upgrades

Design: This year, Apple could announce a new design for iPhone 17 Pro with an expanded camera bar, part glass and part aluminium build, and a slightly thicker build in comparison to iPhone 16 Pro models. With the iPhone 16 Pro, you get a titanium frame and a lighter build, making it more compact and portable.

Display: The iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro will likely share a similar display size of 6.3 inches with ProMotion technology. However, the new generation model is rumoured to get an anti-reflective coating that could make the smartphone more scratch-resistant and reduce the glare, especially in bright sunlight.

Performance: iPhone 17 Pro is rumoured to get an A19 Pro chip with upgraded 12GB of RAM, offering faster and powerful performance. In addition, the smartphone is also tipped for a vapour cooling system for thermal efficiency. On the other hand, the A18 Pro chip powers the iPhone 16 Pro paired with 8GB of RAM, and it does not come with a VC cooling system.

Camera: With upgrades, Apple is also expected to announce a new 48MP telephoto lens for the iPhone 17 Pro. The new telephoto camera is expected to offer up to 8x optical zoom if the rumours are true. Whereas the smartphone may retain the 48MP main and 48MP ultrawide camera as its predecessor.

Battery: Lastly, the iPhone 17 Pro is tipped for a bigger battery of 4252 mAh, a significant upgrade from the iPhone 16 Pro’s 3582 mAh battery. Therefore, the new-gen could offer an improved battery life.