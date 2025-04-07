iPhone 17 Pro won’t get a dual-tone finish, but a redesigned camera is likely – Our thoughts

Earlier this year, there were reports suggesting that the iPhone 17 Pro models might feature a major design change, including a brand-new dual-tone finish. This would include a redesigned camera module, too. According to the initial renders, the phone was also expected to have a different finish on the lower half. However, it now appears this may not be happening after all. According to a new report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the design changes may be incremental, more of a refinement rather than a full revamp, as previously anticipated. iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max are expected to feature to single tone design, but with a new camera module.(X/@asherdipps)

Here's what we currently know about the iPhone 17 Pro design

Gurman suggests that the iPhone 17 Pro models may end up looking quite similar to the iPhone 16 Pro series. However, the camera module is expected to be redesigned, occupying the entire width of the top section of the phone. Contrary to earlier leaks, this module is expected to match the rest of the phone’s body in colour and finish.

Gurman says that some of the renders and leaks available online depicted a dark camera module placed on a lighter-coloured body. However, he states that this will not be an accurate representation of the final product. He notes that the iPhone 17 Pro will not have a two-tone back. He has been told that the camera area will be the same colour as the rest of the device. This points to more gradual design changes that Apple is making. The iPhone 17 Pro will not be a major departure from current models.

Our Take

If you consider Apple’s strategy over the past several generations, one thing becomes clear: the company has been focusing on subtle refinements with each new release. While these changes may appear minor on the surface, the features introduced with every generation often amount to meaningful upgrades. The same could hold true for the iPhone 17 Pro, which is expected to feature a significant camera redesign rather than a complete overhaul of the body.

This aligns with Apple’s brand strategy in recent years, and it makes sense for the company to continue in this direction. That said, for those who were hoping for a major aesthetic revamp, perhaps because they’ve grown tired of the current design language, they may have to wait a little longer.

So, when is a major iPhone redesign coming?

Gurman, adding to this narrative, also mentioned that Apple is reserving a more radical, more powerful design change for the iPhone's 20th anniversary in 2027. This could also include foldable iPhone models and a “bold” new Pro model.

However, this doesn’t change the fact that four models are expected this time: the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17, and a brand-new moniker, the iPhone 17 Air or iPhone 17 Slim, or whatever Apple ultimately decides to call it.

