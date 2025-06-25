iPhone 17 screen size accidentally revealed by popular case maker: Report

iPhone 17 series is expected to launch in September. As such, the vanilla model is not expected to feature a major redesign or overhaul, but one area where multiple reports have stated it could see an improvement is the display. Many reports have suggested that the phone could support a slightly larger panel, coming in at 6.3 inches, and also get 120 Hz refresh rate support, which would bring it in line with the iPhone Pro models, like the iPhone 16 Pro. iPhone 17 is expected to launch in September.(Majin Bu)

This seems to have been backed by another source now, which comes from the case maker Spigen, who may have accidentally spoiled the display specifications for the iPhone 17, as spotted by GSM Arena on Amazon India.

iPhone 17 Screen Protector Listed On Amazon India

GSM Arena spotted an iPhone 16 Pro screen protector listing (now corrected) which suggested that the same screen guard would be compatible with the iPhone 17.

The specific product in question said that it is a two-pack and would fit the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17, and the iPhone 16 Pro. This leak suggests that the iPhone 17, as well as the iPhone 17 Pro, could share the same 6.3-inch measurement.

This, of course, does not mean that they would be the same panels, as the Pro could get a superior panel and support ProMotion tech. Unlike the vanilla model, which many reports have suggested could offer 120 Hz refresh rate support but miss out on LTPO tech and, ultimately, the ProMotion badging.

How Big Of A Difference Would It Be Compared To The iPhone 16 Series?

The iPhone 16 series vanilla models are the iPhone 16 and the iPhone 16 Plus. The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch, 60 Hz OLED panel, while the iPhone 16 Plus has a 6.7-inch panel, also clocked at 60 Hz. So, if the iPhone 17 vanilla model comes in at 6.3 inches and 120 Hz, it would make for a much bigger and smoother panel compared to the iPhone 16, matching the Pro models.

It must be noted that if you wanted a Plus model with the iPhone 17 series, that may not come to be, because Apple has been consistently rumoured this year to be ending the Plus series in favour of the iPhone 17 Air, which could replace it. All in all, you could be set for a major gain in terms of both size and display refresh rate.