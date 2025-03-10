iPhone 17 series dummy units tipped- Know about expected design changes

Over the past few years, Apple has been following a similar design scheme for its new-generation iPhone models. While the standard iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus received a design upgrade, the Pro models retained a similar design as their predecessors. Now, as we are heading to the launch of iPhone 17 series. Several reports over the months have highlighted design changes for the entire iPhone 17 lineup, providing users with a fresh look. Now, a new video has come forward, showcasing the dummy units of the iPhone 17 Pro, 17 Pro Max, iPhone 17 Air, and the vanilla iPhone 17 model. The video gives a great look at the expected design changes in comparison to the iPhone 16 series models. Therefore, know what the upcoming design upgrades look like, and what more we can expect this year. iPhone 17 series likely to go through major design revamp, here’s what we know so far. ( iDeviceHelp/ YouTube)

iPhone 17 series design upgrades

YouTuber iDeviceHelp with tipster who goes by the name Majin Bu shared a detailed video showcasing iPhone 17 series new changes in comparison to the iPhone 16 series. The video consisted of dummy units of all four iPhone 17 models, flaunting the new expected design and the redesigned camera bar.

As we all are aware of an ultra-thin iPhone launching this year, the smartphone could be named as the iPhone 17 Air. This new smartphone is expected to replace the iPhone 17 Plus model, which could end the “Plus” variant entirely. As far as design is concerned, the iPhone 17 Air will likely feature a horizontally-placed pill-shaped camera module which will house a single rear camera. The video showcased that the smartphone could be 5.588 mm thick, but the official measurements could vary.

The video also showcased iPhone 17 Pro and 17 Pro Max design, revealing the new camera module. The smartphone retains a similar camera layout, but it is fitted under a rectangle-shaped camera bar with flash, microphone, and lidar placed on the right corner. Previous reports have highlighted that the camera bar will likely be made up of aluminium instead of glass. Additionally, the iPhone 17 Pro Max is slightly thicker than the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Therefore, we can expect a more bulky version of pro models.

Now, for the standard iPhone 17 model, it retains a similar design as the iPhone 16 model with vertically-placed dual camera setup and a similar size. Therefore, the other three models of the line-up may get a refreshed look after all. Now, we simply have to wait until September to know about the official iPhone 17 series design.